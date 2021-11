Mrs. Lourdes Frasser is an Indigenous woman and inspiring leader who jointly leads – with people such as Mrs. Marciana Mora and Mr. Adilio Morales – the Association of Eco-Cultural Indigenous Women Sóˇ Cagrú de Boruca, promoting the empowerment of Indigenous women and youth from their community. She is an engaging woman who has been concerned about her culture and supported everyone who needs her help. Part of that interest in seeking the best for her community has led Mrs. Lourdes Frasser to spearhead initiatives that preserve her culture, conserve the forests, recover land for use by Indigenous people, and help children to obtain their school supplies, among many other goals. She is an artist who portrays her culture by carving and painting traditional Bruncas masks.

