Woman Writes Hilariously Honest Adoption Post For Her Wild Foster Dog | The Dodo Adopt Me!

Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHank the foster dog is quite a wild character! So, his foster mom decided to make his adoption post just as goofy and hilarious as he is — watch the weird thing he does when his family is...

Daily News

Momma Dog Has Her Babies In A Tiny Hole In The Ground | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Dog who had her puppies in a hole in the ground is such a good mom — watch how protective she is over her new human siblings ❤️. Special thanks to Riley for fostering Bennie and her babies, you can follow more of her work on TikTok: https://thedo.do/rileysfosters and Instagram: https://thedo.do/rileyhasfosters. To learn more about Mutt Scouts and their work, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/muttscouts.
Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Lynch

Meet Lynch! He is a 70-pound, 3-year-old, Rhodesian ridgeback/Labrador mix who enjoys being around kind people. He has a medium tri-brown coat, and his face is framed by an adorable Eddie Munster Widows Peak. Lynch is a very happy boy who likes to play in water and enjoys a good...
Henry County Daily Herald

Rescued Tiny Piglet And Baby Cow Adopt Each Other | The Dodo Odd Couples

Tiny piglet teaches his cow friend how to pig — when they both roll in mud and come out with matching mud socks! 😍🧡. To learn more about Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary, check them out on Facebook: http://thedo.do/CritterCreekFarmSanctuary and Instagram: thedo.do/crittercreekfarmsanctuary. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
Henry County Daily Herald

Rescue Crow Goes On Walks With His Favorite German Shepherd | The Dodo Wild Hearts

Rescue crow goes on walks with his favorite German Shepherd — and now that he can fly he brings all of his friends to visit 🖤. Get closer to more of nature's wildest stars in ANIMAL, now streaming on Netflix: https://bit.ly/NetflixANIMAL. Check out the trailer here: https://bit.ly/TrailerANIMAL. Introducing Dodo swag!...
Henry County Daily Herald

What If Dogs Could Complain About Their Little Siblings? | The Dodo Pittie Nation

If dogs could complain about their little siblings... it would always (usually) end this way ❤️. Keep up with Ginny and Minnie on Instagram: https://thedo.do/Ginny_and_minnie and TikTok: https://thedo.do/ginny_and_minnie. To learn more about Paws Place Dog Rescue, you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pawsplacerescue and Facebook: https://thedo.do/pawsplace. Introducing Dodo swag!...
Henry County Daily Herald

Two Malamutes And Maine Coon Cat Adjust To Life With A New Baby Sister | The Dodo

Watch two Malamutes and a Maine coon cat figure out how to adapt to life with a brand-new baby sister 💛. You can keep up with Emma, Amelia, Phil, Niko and Milo and all of their adventures on YouTube: https://thedo.do/malamutes. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?:...
Henry County Daily Herald

Woman Sees Abandoned Puppies Every Day, So She Fills Her Car Up With Them | The Dodo Heroes

Woman can't stop rescuing puppies from dumping spots. Special thanks to Elisa and Dogood Romania for sharing this footage with us! You can help support their rescue efforts by donating here: https://thedo.do/donatedogoodromania and you can check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/dogood_romania. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas...
Henry County Daily Herald

Pittie Lost For Over A Year Reunites With His Dad | The Dodo

Pittie flies across the country after being rescued to reunite with his long-lost dad 💗. Get updates on Kodak on Facebook: https://thedo.do/maxmaxwell. Keep up with Julian and the rest of the Pet Rescue Pilots team on Instagram: https://thedo.do/pilotjulianj and https://thedo.do/petrescuepilots. Special thanks to the ASPCA for helping Kodak get back to his family, you can support their work here: thedo.do/aspca.
Henry County Daily Herald

Veteran and Cute Pup Heal Together | The Dodo

When Veteran Carlos came home after 20 years of service in the military, he knew he needed a little help from a furry friend while acclimating to civilian life. That’s when Carlos found K9s For Warriors and met his loving pup, Hannah. Carlos and Hanna have done a lot of...
Sandusky Register

Dogs available for adoption

CANDY — Candy is a 5-month-old housebroken female Whippet mix. She is good on a leash, gets along with other dogs and knows how to sit on command. She prefers to be in a home with active family members and a fenced-in yard. DOBY — Doby is a 4-year-old housebroken,...
Gamezebo

Doglife: Bitlife Dogs Adoption Guide – How to Get Adopted

Because of the random nature of the lives in Doglife: Bitlife Dogs, sometimes you’re going to find yourself without an owner. If you’re in the pet store, that’s not too much of a problem – someone will buy you eventually. If you’re on the streets or in the pound, it can shorten your life dramatically.
Henry County Daily Herald

People Rescue 700-Pound Moose From Railroad Tracks | The Dodo

A moose got stuck in the railroad track and these rescuers teamed up to save the moose and return her back to the wild. You can check out the original video of this rescue here: https://thedo.do/vtfishandwildlife. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:
