Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets (9-5) play against the Dallas Mavericks (4-4) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021

Denver Nuggets 101, Dallas Mavericks 111 (Final)

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Grand Rapids Gold lost 124-109 to the Iowa Wolves tonight.

– Nik Stauskas: 27 pts (8-17 FG’s 4-9 3FG’s)

– Petr Cornelie: 10 pts 16 rebs 5 asts 4 blks

– Matt Ryan: 23 pts (5-10 3FG’s) – 1:14 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic and Lonzo Ball playing on the same team (in Denver) is the one thing that might be able to save this country. – 12:43 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:

My thoughts on the Nuggets loss to the Dallas Mavericks

-Jokić dominates, doesn’t get enough help offensively

-Bench crumbles without a good game from Bones

-The Greens are still struggling denverstiffs.com/2021/11/15/227… – 12:34 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic was just a bit thrown off by the great @JimConlanMedia’s accent. pic.twitter.com/rDQqSL5tvN – 12:24 AM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks will wait and see how Luka Doncic feels after ankle injury mars a terrific 111-101 victory over Denver, which halted the Nuggets’ five-game win streak.

mavs.com/mavs-soar-luka… – 12:16 AM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavericks’ wild comeback victory over Nuggets marred by Luka Doncic injury in final minute dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:14 AM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs win 111-101 tonight vs the Nuggets. Critical run fueled by a mix of bench & starters in late 3rd/early 4th as Dallas erases a 13 pt 3Q deficit & took lead for good on a Reggie Bullock 3 w/ 11:06 left. Porzingis w/ 29 pts & 11 rebs. Hardaway 13 of 19 pts in 4Q. Luka 23P/11A – 11:55 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Mavericks’ wild comeback victory against Nuggets marred by Luka Doncic injury in final minute dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Trae Young, on teams guarding him lately with players who are essentially power forwards (Gordon in DEN, Wagner tonight).

“I encourage them to keep doing it.” pic.twitter.com/R4NMtKaBG4 – 11:16 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Asked Austin how MPJ is doing: “He wants to play well really badly, obviously just because he loves the game, first and foremost. Forget his contract. … This dude, whether he got paid $200 million or $2 million would approach it the same way. It’s what I love about him.” – 11:12 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Kristaps Porzingis said he talked with Luka for a bit after the game: “He’s always just, ‘Hey, I’ll be good. I’ll be good.’ Hopefully he is good. I don’t think we know yet what it is, but we’re hoping he’s healthy.” – 11:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

We won’t hear from Doncic tonight because he is getting treatment on his ankle. Also, the Mavs have cancelled tomorrow’s practice, so we might not get an update on Doncic’s condition before the team flies to Phoenix tomorrow afternoon. – 10:55 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

On that injury to Luka with just 44 seconds left in the 111-101 win over Denver, Jason Kidd said: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on his lower left leg, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:54 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic walked off on his own power at game’s end. Said he got his left lower leg rolled on. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:52 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Tim Hardaway Jr. on Mavs fourth-quarter lineup: “I think it was funky.” – 10:46 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s ankle injury w/44 seconds left to play tonight: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:44 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Since his return. Porzingis 3 dbl-dbl. 23.2 pts/9 rebs/51.2 FG 41.3 3pt/17-19 FT. – 10:44 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs build on their best game of the year in SA, with their best game of the year in beating DEN. They’re starting to gain momentum, and it’s needed because these next couple of weeks are going to be brutal. – 10:41 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd says “Luka walked off on his own power… we’ll see how he feels.” pic.twitter.com/sNhWZmToq9 – 10:41 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:40 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Kind of a bloodbath tonight. Injuries from the game action this evening so far:

Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Time Lord (sharp pain in left knee), Mitch Robinson (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Bones Hyland (ankle), Kevin Huerter (hamstring) – 10:39 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists tonight.

Dončić has now recorded at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in each of his last six games.

It is now the longest streak of 20-5-5 across the @NBA season (previous: Paul George, 5 games). pic.twitter.com/tlS4BYgms6 – 10:32 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Heading to the Loser’s Lounge. Come join. Let’s crack jokes and break this all day.

✅ Injuries adding up

✅ At least we have Jokic

✅ Monte rising

✅ Is the Nuggets bench back on the struggle bus?

youtube.com/watch?v=VgD_a2… – 10:30 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka Doncic leaves Mavs’ win over Nuggets in final minute with apparent ankle injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:29 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Kristaps Porzingis finished with 29 points (5-8 3FG), 11 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block in tonight’s win. The Mavericks improved to 13-5 all-time when Porzingis goes for 25+ points and 10+ boards.

Since returning from injury, Porzingis is averaging 23.2 ppg and 9.0 rpg. pic.twitter.com/dCXBmNqUC7 – 10:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kristaps Porzingis last 3 games:

27.7 PPG

10.0 RPG

3.3 3PG

55/50/90%

The Mavs have won 5 of their last 6. pic.twitter.com/9j8j6mHKr6 – 10:29 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic leaves Mavs’ win over Nuggets in final minute with apparent ankle injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:28 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks get some payback on Nuggets, 111-101.

mavs.com/mavs-nick-nugg… – 10:24 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Mavs 111-101. A classic “ran out of gas” game for the starters.

Big difference is the bench has to pick you up in these situations. 10-point loss and they go:

Facu: -11

Bones: -16

PJ: -16

Bol: -9

J-Myke: -10 pic.twitter.com/9lz1Sv9ei1 – 10:23 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Tip of the cap to Tim Hardaway Jr., who was brilliant in the 4th quarter for the Mavs with 13 points. End the end, the #Nuggets only had 1 good defensive quarter – the 2nd – and that cost them, snapping a 5-game winning streak. They’ll get back at it vs. Philly on Thursday. – 10:21 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Looked like Rivers fell on Luka, forcing his left ankle into eversion. That stresses the medial ankle, the area opposite a “normal” ankle sprain. Hope he’s ok. – 10:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

There goes Denver’s five-game winning streak. Jokic’s season-high 35 points wasn’t enough as Denver’s injuries caught up to them.

Mavs 111, Nuggets 101. – 10:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ beat the Nuggets 111-101 for their first win over a team with a better record this season.

KP was great (29 points, 11 reb, 3 ast), but Luka turning his ankle in the final minute was less so. – 10:19 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Porzingis was INCREDIBLE tonight. Spectacular even as he had his best game in years.

He’ll deserve the national attention that’ll come his way as he finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.

He was STILL the 2nd best player on the court as Nikola Jokic had a modest 35/16/6. – 10:18 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Nikola Jokic has scored 35 of Denver’s 98 points tonight — it won’t be enough. Nuggets’ five-game winning streak is over. Denver hosts Philly Thursday. – 10:18 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

As Mavs are closing out their best win of the season, Luka Doncic limps off after turning his left ankle with 44 seconds remaining. – 10:17 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Denver got tired, Dallas played well, and a couple of bounces that either found luck or didn’t made a big difference. Fun game, now let’s try and get these teams together when neither is on a back to back. – 10:17 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Believe it or not, missing 3 of your 4 best players on the second night of a back to back is not easy. Nuggets five-game winning streak is on the verge of being snapped on Dallas right now. – 10:16 PM

Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress

Blazers start this game exactly the same way they began Sunday’s loss at Denver. Portland is down 13-3 not even three minutes into the game. UGLY. – 10:16 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs’ closing lineup of Luka-Brunson-THJ-Reggie-KP has been quite productive. – 10:14 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Season-high 35 points for Joker 💪 pic.twitter.com/NF7Ovqy9dw – 10:14 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

This is Dallas’ biggest lead, 10 points. – 10:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Up to 28 points for Nikola.

Need one final push. pic.twitter.com/j1Qc4NsbDN – 10:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones Hyland is able to return if needed, I’m told, but he’s obviously dealing with a left ankle issue. – 10:05 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons

(via @EliasSports) – 10:03 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets are short-handed and Malone sees his team losing momentum.

Jokic is in earlier than usual to try and get the momentum back for Denver and stop the bleeding – 9:59 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Bones Hyland just hobbled to the Nuggets bench. He’s got his shoe off and is holding his left ankle. – 9:59 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

JaMychal Green just slammed Frank Ntilikinia

Finney-Smith got in his face and Green went off on him.

Now while the play is under review he is STILL going at it with Mavs guys on the other side of the court.

After the review a double-technical foul on Green-DFS. – 9:56 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Jokic incident has the whole league nervous as hell whenever there’s any kind of altercation. 😂😂 – 9:54 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Hope everyone has someone who supports them as much as the ex-Knicks Mavs love Frank Ntilikina. – 9:54 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Aftermath of Green/Finney-Smith dustup. Ntilikina got knocked to the court by Green and Finney-Smith strongly objected. pic.twitter.com/kWXtDRnLKV – 9:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavs and Nugs haver a little dust-up with Reggie Bullock and JaMychal Green in the middle of it. Green gave a strong forearm to the chest area. – 9:52 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

JaMychal Green looked like he wanted to dance with the whole Mavericks roster. – 9:52 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right. nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/wat… – 9:48 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

JaMychal Green got fouled on that putback attempt. Wasn’t called. Missed a layup. Didn’t run back on defense. Nuggets give up two threes. Timeout. – 9:48 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

B2B 3s by Finney-Smith and Bullock give Mavs an 85-83 lead — Dallas’ first lead since it was 41-39. – 9:48 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs started the fourth quarter with Dorian Finney-Smith at the 5 and almost instantly took their first lead since early in the second quarter.

This team stays weird. – 9:47 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

First 5 minutes of this 4th quarter will provide a great test for Bones and the Nuggets bench. Starters look exhausted. – 9:45 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks go into the fourth quarter down 83-79. Should be a fun finish on a Monday night. – 9:43 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Timely baskets off the bench here from Ntilikina, Marjanovic and Bullock. – 9:41 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Kristaps Porzingis is having himself a day.

Haven’t seen him play well in so long that I’m in awe of the kind of shooter he is.

Up to 29 points in three quarters with five 3-pointers made and also has eight rebounds. – 9:37 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Nuggets 79, Mavericks 75.

Are we not entertained? – 9:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The Nuggets role players are willingly just spamming midrange shots right now. – 9:36 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

I swear sometimes the Nuggets best offense is a missed shot so Jokić can get the rebound and put it back in – 9:35 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Kristaps Porzingis is 11-of-18 and 5-of-7 from 3. He and Luka have combined for 45 points. Rest of Mavs? 25.

They are down 77-70. – 9:34 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis with 29 points. He’s on 🔥. – 9:33 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

So 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙛𝙩𝙮 with it @Austin Rivers 😯 pic.twitter.com/Fe2UwYv46J – 9:33 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Subtle thing off that Gordon defensive rebound. #Nuggets have been guilty of putting up bad transition 3s this season, and Rivers decided not to. Instead, fed Jokic inside which is generally easy money. – 9:32 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Nikola Jokic is too much for Dwight Powell or anybody else right now. Nuggets up 73-63. Jokic with 21 points, 11 rebounds. But a Porzingis 3-pointer makes it 73-66. – 9:31 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets looking like a team that hit the energy wall on a b2b going east. – 9:25 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic with a great hustle play, deflecting pass intended for Jokic, then throwing the ball off Jokic’s leg — and then shielding Jokic from retrieving the ball before it went out of bounds. – 9:25 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

We’ll find out pretty soon how tired the Nuggets might or might not be after playing at home last night. Mavs, conversely, are playing on two days’ rest. – 9:23 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Porzingis is up to 20 points. – 9:22 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Celtics win 98-92.

They go to 5-4 on the road, the four losses?

Double OT at New York

Double OT at Washington

The crazy Luka buzzer shot at Dallas

2-point loss at Cleveland.

They’ll take the NBA’s #1 road defense into Atlanta Wednesday, Hawks about to go to 5-1 at home. – 9:20 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

FINAL: Kings 129, Pistons 107

Cade Cunningham: 25 points (career high), 8 rebounds and 8 assists (career high)

Saddiq Bey: 28 points

Isaiah Stewart: 8 points and 14 rebounds

Luka Garza: 5 points and 7 rebounds

Frank Jackson: 8 points – 9:13 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Numbers from the first 24 pic.twitter.com/CS7vdlLMc3 – 9:12 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

First half double-double for the big fella

13 PTS | 10 REB pic.twitter.com/BfqaSITBXL – 9:10 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

14-22 shooting for Mavs in 1st qtr, 5-22 in 2nd and increasing frustration for Doncic who was teed up at the end of the half. DEN a 14-5 run to end half leads 58-49. Porzingis 17. Doncic 13-5-6. Jokic 13-11-4 to lead DEN 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:09 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Monte Morris is really starting to hit his stride. One of the reasons that the Nuggets have gotten a rhythm on offense over this winning streak. – 9:07 PM

Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey

Just look at the job the #Nuggets defense did on the Mavericks in the 2nd quarter. Dallas had just 14 points on 5/2 shooting. Made just 2 shots outside of the paint. This was a masterclass in defense. pic.twitter.com/oL7H86dK4w – 9:07 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavs 58-49.

-Jokić has 13-11-4 I guess?

-Starters have been efficient

-Bol Bol with 7 important points off the bench

-Bones rolled an ankle pic.twitter.com/PjfCCH79jW – 9:07 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

On the 2nd night of a back-to-back the Nuggets are in control at the half.

Jokic has a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds

Morris has 11 points, 5 assists and we saw some Bol Bol who has 7 points.

If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:06 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic finished the first half with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, several choice words to refs and 1 technical foul as Mavs walk off the court. – 9:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Game was tied at 44 with 6:09 left in the first half. Nuggets scored 14 of the last 19 points to take a 58-49 halftime lead.

And Doncic just got a tech while walking off the court. – 9:04 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic got in one last word with the refs before heading to the locker room at the half. The second half will start with a technical free throw. – 9:04 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have only 14 points in the second quarter and have fallen behind 58-49 with 48 seconds to go. – 9:02 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Double-team at your own risk pic.twitter.com/XKXAenCplk – 9:01 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic is shaking his left hand after that play. – 8:59 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Nuggets’ 50-44 lead is their largest tonight.

Mavs went from shooting 63.6% FG in the first quarter to 21.4% so far in the second. – 8:56 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

So I guess this means Porzingis will guard Jokic? He’s the only Mavericks big on the court. Worked in San Antonio, but this isn’t San Antonio. – 8:54 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic with the rare missed shot, rebound, turnover sequence. – 8:52 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

….I popped on the Nuggets-Mavericks game right as Bol Bol entered and uhh…

The Mavs gotta have some real Porzingis worries at this point, right? Bol for sure played well, but it’s a concern to see your starting center have those kinda issues with him, right? – 8:52 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Monte Morris is getting that “last-second grenade pass to a non-shooter” habit that Barton can be guilty of. If there are 3 seconds on the shot clock, just shoot it. – 8:50 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Bol Bol running laps around a dusty, cement-foot Porzingis has made for a tremendous Monday evening. – 8:49 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

The issue with Bol Bol has never been his ability to play exactly how he is tonight. The issue is his consistency and urgency. Tonight, he’s playing well but he needs to continue to prove he is worthy of trust if he wants to break into the rotation. – 8:47 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

The man is 7’2″ and doing THIS pic.twitter.com/uZjuMRNTBx – 8:46 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 8:45 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Bol Bol has honestly been fantastic on both ends. I’m really impressed. – 8:44 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Okpala had been held out of six of the previous seven games, with the lone minutes in the interim the mop up after the Heat-Nuggets fracas. – 8:44 PM

Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs

Here for that juicy Bol Bol first half content. – 8:44 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Nuggets bench more than holding its own, which, if it continues, could be the key to the game for a Denver team playing on a B2B. – 8:43 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Bol Bol is making a real impact. It’s a short stint so far, but he’s helping. – 8:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Bol Bol block.

Bol Bol dunk.

Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/gRWETKJV3L – 8:42 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Next to Bol Bol, KP looks a little beefy. – 8:42 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

The moment we’ve all been waiting for — a Bol Bol breakout game.

Getting the opportunity with Barton and Zeke Nnaji out and is providing a spark for the Nuggets. – 8:42 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Bol Bol and Porzingis guarding one another is quite something. – 8:41 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Bol Bol turned sideways and I lost him for a second, but he just made a dandy move to the rim for a scoop shot while getting fouled. Then he put in a paint jumper. Kid has some skill. Runs in the family. – 8:40 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Looked like George Gervin of 40 years ago snuck into the game for Denver. – 8:40 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Bones Hyland looked like he twisted his ankle late in the first quarter. Monte checks back in as Bones walks to the locker room. – 8:38 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Bones Hyland is walking to the locker room gingerly. But under his own power.

Looks like it is his ankle. – 8:38 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Tweet from the future:

Lu Dort in 2020.

Moses Brown in 2021.

Aaron Wiggins in 2022.

OKC two-way players who signed real NBA contracts mid-season. – 8:36 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs scored 5 points in the last 2.6 seconds of the first quarter to take a 35-32 lead:

THJ played QB to KP for a layup in transition, and after a Nuggets travel, Brunson hit a 3 at the buzzer.

Whew. – 8:36 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Shootout in Dallas underway apparently. – 8:36 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

We’ve got a fun one: Mavs 35, Nuggets 32 after 1Q, as Brunson sinks a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Mavs score five points in the last 2.0 seconds.

Porzingis and Doncic have 10 points apiece and Brunson has five. Jokic leads Denver with 9 points.

BOTH TEAMS shooting 63.6%. – 8:35 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

The #Mavs just got 5 pts in the last 5 seconds of the 1st quarter. They lead the Nuggets 35-32 after the 1st quarter. – 8:35 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Jalen Brunson is simply rolling right now. He just drilled a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to deliver the Mavericks a 35-32 lead. Mavericks were plus-6 after Brunson came into the game. – 8:35 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Aaron Gordon has been thoroughly fantastic over the last week or so. He finding where he can impact the offense on a more consistent basis and defending his ass off. – 8:34 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Both teams shooting more than 64 percent in the early going as Mavs and Nuggets are tied at 25 with almost 3 minutes left in the quarter. – 8:29 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

2:56 remaining in the first quarter in Dallas, Bol Bol is checking in. – 8:29 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Jokic has 9 points and he’s doing it so effortlessly (seemingly) that it appears he’s on his way to a monster night. – 8:25 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Monte in the midrange 🎯 – 8:24 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Jeff Green is playing defense like a long-time vet who knows it’s only the 14th game of the season. – 8:21 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

An early Joker Jam, you love to see it pic.twitter.com/hCPDTFCL77 – 8:20 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

It really is insane how easy things are for Denver offensively when the shots drop. You can say that about a lot of teams, but Denver especially generates runways on their backdoor cuts when teams jump out to help on shooters. – 8:20 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Aaron Gordon hesitated on that dunk because he couldn’t believe how wide-open he was. Joker, already with 4/5/3 in six minutes, didn’t miss him. – 8:19 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

The font on these Mavericks jerseys is tiny! pic.twitter.com/a30cNfoQ51 – 8:18 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Stars are both off to hot starts as Luka and Jokic fill up the stat sheet early. Luka with four points, three assists in the first five minutes. Jokic with 4-5-2. Nuggets up 14-13. – 8:17 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Austin Rivers stays ready. Malone has mentioned it many times and his 2-2 start from deep tonight is just more evidence of exactly that. – 8:17 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Nuggets are doubling Doncic at every opportunity. – 8:16 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

NIKOLA JOKIC DUNK IN TRANSITION – 8:14 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nuggets s open the game with consecutive stops, an Austin Rivers 3 and a Monte Morris mid-range for an early 5-0 lead. – 8:12 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Denver is without Murray, MPJ, Barton, Nnaji and Cancar tonight which means things are going to get weird.

Jokic will be Jokic, but Denver needs great games from Morris, Bones and Gordon tonight to beat the Mavericks in Dallas. – 8:12 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Mavs and Denver with an early start tonight at @AACenter. Mins away from a 7:10 tipoff on BSSW. Mavs with their only home game in a stretch of 6 of 7 on the road – 8:08 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets will have 11 players active tonight, including Bol Bol and Markus Howard. – 8:07 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Nuggets announce Zeke Nnaji will not play tonight due to an ankle sprain. Nnaji played 18 minutes last night. Might mean some meaningful minutes go Bol Bol’s way if Michael Malone sticks with a 10-man rotation. – 7:59 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks and Nuggets about to get rolling at AAC. Early start time at 7 thanks to NBA TV. Also on BSSW. And we’ll keep you updated with all the news here. – 7:57 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is out tonight, too. – 7:57 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is OUT tonight. – 7:56 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Cool Nuggets story:

On Nov. 13, 2016, Jamal Murray played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 19 points (5/9 from 3)

On Nov 14, 2021, Bones Hyland played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 18 points (4/8 from 3) – 7:53 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Keys to the game

Nuggets at Mavericks

🔑 AG vs Luka

🔑 3 pt defense, especially with Porzingis active tonight

🔑 Home Cooking on the road – can the great home-stand performance travel? The bench? The defense? pic.twitter.com/c6pF5AM1ZO – 7:47 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic

DEN starters: Gordon, J Green, Jokic, Rivers, Morris

7:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:42 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Tonight’s starters vs. @Dallas Mavericks ⤵️

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/x7CEodtu4F – 7:34 PM

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/MP4HsNe2hC – 7:33 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

“I literally stand between Doc, Big Tuck and Bobby Sessions as they get the love that they deserve and have earned from their hometown, from the city that they claim.”

inside the Mavericks’ city jersey, and the 3 rappers who influenced mixtape history: theathletic.com/2957873/2021/1… – 7:32 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Will Barton is out tonight with low back pain. – 7:31 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Will Barton (low back pain) is OUT tonight. – 7:31 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

No real update from Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Will Barton III’s status tonight vs. Dallas. Barton’s listed as doubtful after being a late scratch Sunday with low back pain. – 6:38 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Will Barton is a game time decision, Michael Malone says. – 6:37 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

Michael Malone pregame in Dallas: “What I marvel at when I think about Nikola is just the consistency…and the mental and physical toughness. He just keeps on going. There’s no slowing him down.” – 6:34 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game against Denver. – 6:24 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

The Dallas court has all the players that have played for the franchise on the outside of their court. Found Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones! 357 player names. pic.twitter.com/ouSpAmgqH1 – 5:56 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic– theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 5:33 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.

Lakers’ Anthony Davis was a nominee in the West along with Luka Doncic (Mavs), Paul George (Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Chris Paul (Suns). – 3:42 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Steph deserved POTW out West but it would’ve been a lot funnier if Jokic (averaging 24-14-10 last week) would’ve won it the week he got suspended. – 3:38 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Per PBP Stats, the Nuggets are allowing the 4th lowest shot quality in the league (expected eFG%) compared to the 7th lowest actual eFG% allowed.

I need someone big brained to tell me why their eFG% is going to regress, because I don’t think it will. At least not substantially. – 3:14 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

New Wind Chimes

How quickly could Michael Porter Jr. return to the lineup? He’s been at Ball Arena daily, and the Nuggets are hoping he responds to treatment. I don’t get the sense that his MRI returned anything catastrophic.

More here:

thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th… – 3:06 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Nikola Jokic currently has the highest single-season PER of all time. And it’s not close.

The gap between him (35.1) and the second player (Wilt Chamberlain at 32.1) is bigger than the gap between Wilt and the 45th player. pic.twitter.com/dswUcE5rf1 – 2:58 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 2:13 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Best offensive ratings last 4 games:

1. Nuggets 119.7

2. Warriors 116.6

3. Mavs 115.3

4. Nets 114.2 – 2:12 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Will Barton (low back pain) is doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Dallas.

MPJ is out (low back pain).

Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is probable. – 2:07 PM