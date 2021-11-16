Game stream: Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Denver Nuggets (9-5) play against the Dallas Mavericks (4-4) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Monday November 15, 2021
Denver Nuggets 101, Dallas Mavericks 111 (Final)
Grand Rapids Gold lost 124-109 to the Iowa Wolves tonight.
– Nik Stauskas: 27 pts (8-17 FG’s 4-9 3FG’s)
– Petr Cornelie: 10 pts 16 rebs 5 asts 4 blks
– Matt Ryan: 23 pts (5-10 3FG’s) – 1:14 AM
Nikola Jokic and Lonzo Ball playing on the same team (in Denver) is the one thing that might be able to save this country. – 12:43 AM
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
My thoughts on the Nuggets loss to the Dallas Mavericks
-Jokić dominates, doesn’t get enough help offensively
-Bench crumbles without a good game from Bones
-The Greens are still struggling denverstiffs.com/2021/11/15/227… – 12:34 AM
Nikola Jokic was just a bit thrown off by the great @JimConlanMedia’s accent. pic.twitter.com/rDQqSL5tvN – 12:24 AM
Mavericks will wait and see how Luka Doncic feels after ankle injury mars a terrific 111-101 victory over Denver, which halted the Nuggets’ five-game win streak.
mavs.com/mavs-soar-luka… – 12:16 AM
Mavericks’ wild comeback victory over Nuggets marred by Luka Doncic injury in final minute dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 12:14 AM
Mavs win 111-101 tonight vs the Nuggets. Critical run fueled by a mix of bench & starters in late 3rd/early 4th as Dallas erases a 13 pt 3Q deficit & took lead for good on a Reggie Bullock 3 w/ 11:06 left. Porzingis w/ 29 pts & 11 rebs. Hardaway 13 of 19 pts in 4Q. Luka 23P/11A – 11:55 PM
Mavericks’ wild comeback victory against Nuggets marred by Luka Doncic injury in final minute dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:20 PM
We’ll look to start a new winning streak on Thursday.
Tonight’s takeaways: https://t.co/NwoGL3m5Ti pic.twitter.com/kIhkSs3RZl – 11:20 PM
Trae Young, on teams guarding him lately with players who are essentially power forwards (Gordon in DEN, Wagner tonight).
“I encourage them to keep doing it.” pic.twitter.com/R4NMtKaBG4 – 11:16 PM
Asked Austin how MPJ is doing: “He wants to play well really badly, obviously just because he loves the game, first and foremost. Forget his contract. … This dude, whether he got paid $200 million or $2 million would approach it the same way. It’s what I love about him.” – 11:12 PM
Kristaps Porzingis said he talked with Luka for a bit after the game: “He’s always just, ‘Hey, I’ll be good. I’ll be good.’ Hopefully he is good. I don’t think we know yet what it is, but we’re hoping he’s healthy.” – 11:07 PM
We won’t hear from Doncic tonight because he is getting treatment on his ankle. Also, the Mavs have cancelled tomorrow’s practice, so we might not get an update on Doncic’s condition before the team flies to Phoenix tomorrow afternoon. – 10:55 PM
On that injury to Luka with just 44 seconds left in the 111-101 win over Denver, Jason Kidd said: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on his lower left leg, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:54 PM
Jason Kidd said Luka Doncic walked off on his own power at game’s end. Said he got his left lower leg rolled on. “We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:52 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Tim Hardaway Jr. on Mavs fourth-quarter lineup: “I think it was funky.” – 10:46 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic’s ankle injury w/44 seconds left to play tonight: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:44 PM
Since his return. Porzingis 3 dbl-dbl. 23.2 pts/9 rebs/51.2 FG 41.3 3pt/17-19 FT. – 10:44 PM
Mavs build on their best game of the year in SA, with their best game of the year in beating DEN. They’re starting to gain momentum, and it’s needed because these next couple of weeks are going to be brutal. – 10:41 PM
Kidd says “Luka walked off on his own power… we’ll see how he feels.” pic.twitter.com/sNhWZmToq9 – 10:41 PM
Jason Kidd: “Luka walked off on his own power. I think he got rolled up on on his lower left leg, so we’ll see how he feels tomorrow.” – 10:40 PM
Showed out in our City Edition kits 🔥🔥🔥🔥
@Tim Hardaway Jr @Luka Doncic @Kristaps Porzingis pic.twitter.com/k6RuUTTMKB – 10:39 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Kind of a bloodbath tonight. Injuries from the game action this evening so far:
Evan Mobley (sprained right elbow), Time Lord (sharp pain in left knee), Mitch Robinson (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr. (thigh), Bones Hyland (ankle), Kevin Huerter (hamstring) – 10:39 PM
Luka Dončić finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds and 11 assists tonight.
Dončić has now recorded at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in each of his last six games.
It is now the longest streak of 20-5-5 across the @NBA season (previous: Paul George, 5 games). pic.twitter.com/tlS4BYgms6 – 10:32 PM
Heading to the Loser’s Lounge. Come join. Let’s crack jokes and break this all day.
✅ Injuries adding up
✅ At least we have Jokic
✅ Monte rising
✅ Is the Nuggets bench back on the struggle bus?
youtube.com/watch?v=VgD_a2… – 10:30 PM
Luka Doncic leaves Mavs’ win over Nuggets in final minute with apparent ankle injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:29 PM
Kristaps Porzingis finished with 29 points (5-8 3FG), 11 points, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block in tonight’s win. The Mavericks improved to 13-5 all-time when Porzingis goes for 25+ points and 10+ boards.
Since returning from injury, Porzingis is averaging 23.2 ppg and 9.0 rpg. pic.twitter.com/dCXBmNqUC7 – 10:29 PM
Kristaps Porzingis last 3 games:
27.7 PPG
10.0 RPG
3.3 3PG
55/50/90%
The Mavs have won 5 of their last 6. pic.twitter.com/9j8j6mHKr6 – 10:29 PM
Luka Doncic leaves Mavs’ win over Nuggets in final minute with apparent ankle injury dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:28 PM
Mavericks get some payback on Nuggets, 111-101.
mavs.com/mavs-nick-nugg… – 10:24 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they lose to the Mavs 111-101. A classic “ran out of gas” game for the starters.
Big difference is the bench has to pick you up in these situations. 10-point loss and they go:
Facu: -11
Bones: -16
PJ: -16
Bol: -9
J-Myke: -10 pic.twitter.com/9lz1Sv9ei1 – 10:23 PM
Tenders > Nuggets #W
@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/tNHg3hejps – 10:22 PM
Tip of the cap to Tim Hardaway Jr., who was brilliant in the 4th quarter for the Mavs with 13 points. End the end, the #Nuggets only had 1 good defensive quarter – the 2nd – and that cost them, snapping a 5-game winning streak. They’ll get back at it vs. Philly on Thursday. – 10:21 PM
Looked like Rivers fell on Luka, forcing his left ankle into eversion. That stresses the medial ankle, the area opposite a “normal” ankle sprain. Hope he’s ok. – 10:20 PM
There goes Denver’s five-game winning streak. Jokic’s season-high 35 points wasn’t enough as Denver’s injuries caught up to them.
Mavs 111, Nuggets 101. – 10:20 PM
Mavs’ beat the Nuggets 111-101 for their first win over a team with a better record this season.
KP was great (29 points, 11 reb, 3 ast), but Luka turning his ankle in the final minute was less so. – 10:19 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Porzingis was INCREDIBLE tonight. Spectacular even as he had his best game in years.
He’ll deserve the national attention that’ll come his way as he finished with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
He was STILL the 2nd best player on the court as Nikola Jokic had a modest 35/16/6. – 10:18 PM
Nikola Jokic has scored 35 of Denver’s 98 points tonight — it won’t be enough. Nuggets’ five-game winning streak is over. Denver hosts Philly Thursday. – 10:18 PM
As Mavs are closing out their best win of the season, Luka Doncic limps off after turning his left ankle with 44 seconds remaining. – 10:17 PM
Denver got tired, Dallas played well, and a couple of bounces that either found luck or didn’t made a big difference. Fun game, now let’s try and get these teams together when neither is on a back to back. – 10:17 PM
Believe it or not, missing 3 of your 4 best players on the second night of a back to back is not easy. Nuggets five-game winning streak is on the verge of being snapped on Dallas right now. – 10:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers start this game exactly the same way they began Sunday’s loss at Denver. Portland is down 13-3 not even three minutes into the game. UGLY. – 10:16 PM
Mavs’ closing lineup of Luka-Brunson-THJ-Reggie-KP has been quite productive. – 10:14 PM
Season-high 35 points for Joker 💪 pic.twitter.com/NF7Ovqy9dw – 10:14 PM
TALK TO ‘EM pic.twitter.com/f1nzz8akGA – 10:12 PM
No quit in the MVP. – 10:11 PM
T
H
J
!
!
! pic.twitter.com/zydJY52EOM – 10:08 PM
This is Dallas’ biggest lead, 10 points. – 10:05 PM
Up to 28 points for Nikola.
Need one final push. pic.twitter.com/j1Qc4NsbDN – 10:05 PM
Bones Hyland is able to return if needed, I’m told, but he’s obviously dealing with a left ankle issue. – 10:05 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham (20 yrs, 51 days) became the youngest player in NBA history with at least 25 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts and 5 3FGM in a game. He is followed by LeBron James (20 yrs, 100 days), Trae Young (20 yrs, 163 days) & Luka Doncic (20 yrs, 248 days). #Pistons
(via @EliasSports) – 10:03 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets are short-handed and Malone sees his team losing momentum.
Jokic is in earlier than usual to try and get the momentum back for Denver and stop the bleeding – 9:59 PM
Bones Hyland just hobbled to the Nuggets bench. He’s got his shoe off and is holding his left ankle. – 9:59 PM
TIMMMMMMY HARDAWAY JR. – 9:56 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
JaMychal Green just slammed Frank Ntilikinia
Finney-Smith got in his face and Green went off on him.
Now while the play is under review he is STILL going at it with Mavs guys on the other side of the court.
After the review a double-technical foul on Green-DFS. – 9:56 PM
The Jokic incident has the whole league nervous as hell whenever there’s any kind of altercation. 😂😂 – 9:54 PM
Hope everyone has someone who supports them as much as the ex-Knicks Mavs love Frank Ntilikina. – 9:54 PM
Aftermath of Green/Finney-Smith dustup. Ntilikina got knocked to the court by Green and Finney-Smith strongly objected. pic.twitter.com/kWXtDRnLKV – 9:53 PM
Mavs and Nugs haver a little dust-up with Reggie Bullock and JaMychal Green in the middle of it. Green gave a strong forearm to the chest area. – 9:52 PM
JaMychal Green looked like he wanted to dance with the whole Mavericks roster. – 9:52 PM
Watch Bol Bol with the acrobatic and-1 scoop lay-up. Yes, you read that right. nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/15/wat… – 9:48 PM
JaMychal Green got fouled on that putback attempt. Wasn’t called. Missed a layup. Didn’t run back on defense. Nuggets give up two threes. Timeout. – 9:48 PM
B2B 3s by Finney-Smith and Bullock give Mavs an 85-83 lead — Dallas’ first lead since it was 41-39. – 9:48 PM
Mavs started the fourth quarter with Dorian Finney-Smith at the 5 and almost instantly took their first lead since early in the second quarter.
This team stays weird. – 9:47 PM
First 5 minutes of this 4th quarter will provide a great test for Bones and the Nuggets bench. Starters look exhausted. – 9:45 PM
Mavericks go into the fourth quarter down 83-79. Should be a fun finish on a Monday night. – 9:43 PM
Timely baskets off the bench here from Ntilikina, Marjanovic and Bullock. – 9:41 PM
🦄 has been BLISTERING tonight
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MA0I4ZOqu9 – 9:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Kristaps Porzingis is having himself a day.
Haven’t seen him play well in so long that I’m in awe of the kind of shooter he is.
Up to 29 points in three quarters with five 3-pointers made and also has eight rebounds. – 9:37 PM
Nuggets 79, Mavericks 75.
Are we not entertained? – 9:36 PM
The Nuggets role players are willingly just spamming midrange shots right now. – 9:36 PM
I swear sometimes the Nuggets best offense is a missed shot so Jokić can get the rebound and put it back in – 9:35 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is 11-of-18 and 5-of-7 from 3. He and Luka have combined for 45 points. Rest of Mavs? 25.
They are down 77-70. – 9:34 PM
Porzingis with 29 points. He’s on 🔥. – 9:33 PM
So 𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙛𝙩𝙮 with it @Austin Rivers 😯 pic.twitter.com/Fe2UwYv46J – 9:33 PM
Subtle thing off that Gordon defensive rebound. #Nuggets have been guilty of putting up bad transition 3s this season, and Rivers decided not to. Instead, fed Jokic inside which is generally easy money. – 9:32 PM
Nikola Jokic is too much for Dwight Powell or anybody else right now. Nuggets up 73-63. Jokic with 21 points, 11 rebounds. But a Porzingis 3-pointer makes it 73-66. – 9:31 PM
Nuggets looking like a team that hit the energy wall on a b2b going east. – 9:25 PM
Doncic with a great hustle play, deflecting pass intended for Jokic, then throwing the ball off Jokic’s leg — and then shielding Jokic from retrieving the ball before it went out of bounds. – 9:25 PM
We’ll find out pretty soon how tired the Nuggets might or might not be after playing at home last night. Mavs, conversely, are playing on two days’ rest. – 9:23 PM
Porzingis is up to 20 points. – 9:22 PM
Celtics win 98-92.
They go to 5-4 on the road, the four losses?
Double OT at New York
Double OT at Washington
The crazy Luka buzzer shot at Dallas
2-point loss at Cleveland.
They’ll take the NBA’s #1 road defense into Atlanta Wednesday, Hawks about to go to 5-1 at home. – 9:20 PM
In honor of America Recycles Day, @TheSuperMascot joined Nuggets Ambassador Ervin Johnson and @Nuggets Dancers to help deliver children’s books about recycling to Little Free Libraries throughout Denver!
@BallCorpHQ | #TheFutureIsInYoursHands pic.twitter.com/cX25fTmzdI – 9:14 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Kings 129, Pistons 107
Cade Cunningham: 25 points (career high), 8 rebounds and 8 assists (career high)
Saddiq Bey: 28 points
Isaiah Stewart: 8 points and 14 rebounds
Luka Garza: 5 points and 7 rebounds
Frank Jackson: 8 points – 9:13 PM
Numbers from the first 24 pic.twitter.com/CS7vdlLMc3 – 9:12 PM
Brunson beat the 🚨
@AcmeBrick | #HalftimeHighlight pic.twitter.com/gbgAo3vbks – 9:10 PM
First half double-double for the big fella
13 PTS | 10 REB pic.twitter.com/BfqaSITBXL – 9:10 PM
14-22 shooting for Mavs in 1st qtr, 5-22 in 2nd and increasing frustration for Doncic who was teed up at the end of the half. DEN a 14-5 run to end half leads 58-49. Porzingis 17. Doncic 13-5-6. Jokic 13-11-4 to lead DEN 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 9:09 PM
Monte Morris is really starting to hit his stride. One of the reasons that the Nuggets have gotten a rhythm on offense over this winning streak. – 9:07 PM
Just look at the job the #Nuggets defense did on the Mavericks in the 2nd quarter. Dallas had just 14 points on 5/2 shooting. Made just 2 shots outside of the paint. This was a masterclass in defense. pic.twitter.com/oL7H86dK4w – 9:07 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Mavs 58-49.
-Jokić has 13-11-4 I guess?
-Starters have been efficient
-Bol Bol with 7 important points off the bench
-Bones rolled an ankle pic.twitter.com/PjfCCH79jW – 9:07 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
On the 2nd night of a back-to-back the Nuggets are in control at the half.
Jokic has a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds
Morris has 11 points, 5 assists and we saw some Bol Bol who has 7 points.
If you’re Coach Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:06 PM
24 minutes to turn it around
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/jlUqSNf8MJ – 9:05 PM
Luka Doncic finished the first half with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block, 1 steal, several choice words to refs and 1 technical foul as Mavs walk off the court. – 9:04 PM
Game was tied at 44 with 6:09 left in the first half. Nuggets scored 14 of the last 19 points to take a 58-49 halftime lead.
And Doncic just got a tech while walking off the court. – 9:04 PM
Luka Doncic got in one last word with the refs before heading to the locker room at the half. The second half will start with a technical free throw. – 9:04 PM
Mavericks have only 14 points in the second quarter and have fallen behind 58-49 with 48 seconds to go. – 9:02 PM
Double-team at your own risk pic.twitter.com/XKXAenCplk – 9:01 PM
Doncic is shaking his left hand after that play. – 8:59 PM
Nuggets’ 50-44 lead is their largest tonight.
Mavs went from shooting 63.6% FG in the first quarter to 21.4% so far in the second. – 8:56 PM
So I guess this means Porzingis will guard Jokic? He’s the only Mavericks big on the court. Worked in San Antonio, but this isn’t San Antonio. – 8:54 PM
Doncic with the rare missed shot, rebound, turnover sequence. – 8:52 PM
….I popped on the Nuggets-Mavericks game right as Bol Bol entered and uhh…
The Mavs gotta have some real Porzingis worries at this point, right? Bol for sure played well, but it’s a concern to see your starting center have those kinda issues with him, right? – 8:52 PM
Monte Morris is getting that “last-second grenade pass to a non-shooter” habit that Barton can be guilty of. If there are 3 seconds on the shot clock, just shoot it. – 8:50 PM
Bol Bol running laps around a dusty, cement-foot Porzingis has made for a tremendous Monday evening. – 8:49 PM
The issue with Bol Bol has never been his ability to play exactly how he is tonight. The issue is his consistency and urgency. Tonight, he’s playing well but he needs to continue to prove he is worthy of trust if he wants to break into the rotation. – 8:47 PM
The man is 7’2″ and doing THIS pic.twitter.com/uZjuMRNTBx – 8:46 PM
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 8:45 PM
Bol Bol has honestly been fantastic on both ends. I’m really impressed. – 8:44 PM
Okpala had been held out of six of the previous seven games, with the lone minutes in the interim the mop up after the Heat-Nuggets fracas. – 8:44 PM
Here for that juicy Bol Bol first half content. – 8:44 PM
Nuggets bench more than holding its own, which, if it continues, could be the key to the game for a Denver team playing on a B2B. – 8:43 PM
Bol Bol is making a real impact. It’s a short stint so far, but he’s helping. – 8:42 PM
Bol Bol block.
Bol Bol dunk.
Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/gRWETKJV3L – 8:42 PM
Luka’s newest 𝗺𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗰 trick:
The floater 🎈 pic.twitter.com/jYxxKzNfJr – 8:42 PM
Next to Bol Bol, KP looks a little beefy. – 8:42 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The moment we’ve all been waiting for — a Bol Bol breakout game.
Getting the opportunity with Barton and Zeke Nnaji out and is providing a spark for the Nuggets. – 8:42 PM
Bol Bol and Porzingis guarding one another is quite something. – 8:41 PM
Bol Bol turned sideways and I lost him for a second, but he just made a dandy move to the rim for a scoop shot while getting fouled. Then he put in a paint jumper. Kid has some skill. Runs in the family. – 8:40 PM
Looked like George Gervin of 40 years ago snuck into the game for Denver. – 8:40 PM
BOL BOL – 8:39 PM
Bones Hyland looked like he twisted his ankle late in the first quarter. Monte checks back in as Bones walks to the locker room. – 8:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Bones Hyland is walking to the locker room gingerly. But under his own power.
Looks like it is his ankle. – 8:38 PM
JaMychal Green’s year summed up in one stat: He has 29 made baskets to 21 turnovers this season, the second-most on the Nuggets. Green also has the fourth-worst turnovers ratio in the NBA ahead of only Marvin Bagley, Nerlens Noel and Dwight Howard. – 8:37 PM
Tweet from the future:
Lu Dort in 2020.
Moses Brown in 2021.
Aaron Wiggins in 2022.
OKC two-way players who signed real NBA contracts mid-season. – 8:36 PM
Mavs scored 5 points in the last 2.6 seconds of the first quarter to take a 35-32 lead:
THJ played QB to KP for a layup in transition, and after a Nuggets travel, Brunson hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Whew. – 8:36 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Shootout in Dallas underway apparently. – 8:36 PM
We’ve got a fun one: Mavs 35, Nuggets 32 after 1Q, as Brunson sinks a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Mavs score five points in the last 2.0 seconds.
Porzingis and Doncic have 10 points apiece and Brunson has five. Jokic leads Denver with 9 points.
BOTH TEAMS shooting 63.6%. – 8:35 PM
The #Mavs just got 5 pts in the last 5 seconds of the 1st quarter. They lead the Nuggets 35-32 after the 1st quarter. – 8:35 PM
Jalen Brunson is simply rolling right now. He just drilled a 3-pointer at the first quarter buzzer to deliver the Mavericks a 35-32 lead. Mavericks were plus-6 after Brunson came into the game. – 8:35 PM
Aaron Gordon has been thoroughly fantastic over the last week or so. He finding where he can impact the offense on a more consistent basis and defending his ass off. – 8:34 PM
KP’s fake was so nice, he got our camera man 😳
@AcmeBrick | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dxafmlB9qO – 8:31 PM
pic.twitter.com/z2IBjufYQS – 8:30 PM
Both teams shooting more than 64 percent in the early going as Mavs and Nuggets are tied at 25 with almost 3 minutes left in the quarter. – 8:29 PM
2:56 remaining in the first quarter in Dallas, Bol Bol is checking in. – 8:29 PM
Jokic has 9 points and he’s doing it so effortlessly (seemingly) that it appears he’s on his way to a monster night. – 8:25 PM
Monte in the midrange 🎯 – 8:24 PM
Jeff Green is playing defense like a long-time vet who knows it’s only the 14th game of the season. – 8:21 PM
An early Joker Jam, you love to see it pic.twitter.com/hCPDTFCL77 – 8:20 PM
It really is insane how easy things are for Denver offensively when the shots drop. You can say that about a lot of teams, but Denver especially generates runways on their backdoor cuts when teams jump out to help on shooters. – 8:20 PM
Aaron Gordon hesitated on that dunk because he couldn’t believe how wide-open he was. Joker, already with 4/5/3 in six minutes, didn’t miss him. – 8:19 PM
The font on these Mavericks jerseys is tiny! pic.twitter.com/a30cNfoQ51 – 8:18 PM
Stars are both off to hot starts as Luka and Jokic fill up the stat sheet early. Luka with four points, three assists in the first five minutes. Jokic with 4-5-2. Nuggets up 14-13. – 8:17 PM
Austin Rivers stays ready. Malone has mentioned it many times and his 2-2 start from deep tonight is just more evidence of exactly that. – 8:17 PM
Nuggets are doubling Doncic at every opportunity. – 8:16 PM
NIKOLA JOKIC DUNK IN TRANSITION – 8:14 PM
Nuggets s open the game with consecutive stops, an Austin Rivers 3 and a Monte Morris mid-range for an early 5-0 lead. – 8:12 PM
Denver is without Murray, MPJ, Barton, Nnaji and Cancar tonight which means things are going to get weird.
Jokic will be Jokic, but Denver needs great games from Morris, Bones and Gordon tonight to beat the Mavericks in Dallas. – 8:12 PM
Mavs and Denver with an early start tonight at @AACenter. Mins away from a 7:10 tipoff on BSSW. Mavs with their only home game in a stretch of 6 of 7 on the road – 8:08 PM
Nuggets will have 11 players active tonight, including Bol Bol and Markus Howard. – 8:07 PM
Still obsessed with these City Edition warmups 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ER620qrLo4 – 8:02 PM
Nuggets announce Zeke Nnaji will not play tonight due to an ankle sprain. Nnaji played 18 minutes last night. Might mean some meaningful minutes go Bol Bol’s way if Michael Malone sticks with a 10-man rotation. – 7:59 PM
Mavericks and Nuggets about to get rolling at AAC. Early start time at 7 thanks to NBA TV. Also on BSSW. And we’ll keep you updated with all the news here. – 7:57 PM
Zeke Nnaji (ankle) is out tonight, too. – 7:57 PM
Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is OUT tonight. – 7:56 PM
Cool Nuggets story:
On Nov. 13, 2016, Jamal Murray played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 19 points (5/9 from 3)
On Nov 14, 2021, Bones Hyland played in his 10th NBA game, came off the bench vs Portland, and had 18 points (4/8 from 3) – 7:53 PM
About to basketball pic.twitter.com/CydfLGsRXf – 7:51 PM
Keys to the game
Nuggets at Mavericks
🔑 AG vs Luka
🔑 3 pt defense, especially with Porzingis active tonight
🔑 Home Cooking on the road – can the great home-stand performance travel? The bench? The defense? pic.twitter.com/c6pF5AM1ZO – 7:47 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Porzingis, Powell, Hardaway, Doncic
DEN starters: Gordon, J Green, Jokic, Rivers, Morris
7:10 Tip @theeagledallas – 7:42 PM
Tonight’s starters vs. @Dallas Mavericks ⤵️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/x7CEodtu4F – 7:34 PM
Your first 🖐 on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/MP4HsNe2hC – 7:33 PM
“I literally stand between Doc, Big Tuck and Bobby Sessions as they get the love that they deserve and have earned from their hometown, from the city that they claim.”
inside the Mavericks’ city jersey, and the 3 rappers who influenced mixtape history: theathletic.com/2957873/2021/1… – 7:32 PM
Will Barton is out tonight with low back pain. – 7:31 PM
Will Barton (low back pain) is OUT tonight. – 7:31 PM
Monday night drop 💧
@TISSOT | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/etjQAVZc3o – 7:12 PM
No real update from Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Will Barton III’s status tonight vs. Dallas. Barton’s listed as doubtful after being a late scratch Sunday with low back pain. – 6:38 PM
Will Barton is a game time decision, Michael Malone says. – 6:37 PM
Michael Malone pregame in Dallas: “What I marvel at when I think about Nikola is just the consistency…and the mental and physical toughness. He just keeps on going. There’s no slowing him down.” – 6:34 PM
Maxi Kleber (left oblique strain) will miss tonight’s game against Denver. – 6:24 PM
Freshly fitted to start the week
#ULTRADrip x #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/4Y31f9zJDO – 6:19 PM
The Dallas court has all the players that have played for the franchise on the outside of their court. Found Nuggets assistant coach Popeye Jones! 357 player names. pic.twitter.com/ouSpAmgqH1 – 5:56 PM
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic– theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 5:33 PM
Over/Under 26 points for Nikola tonight?
Sign up with @PointsBetUSA to receive your first bets risk-free up to $2K!
GAME 👏 DAY 👏 ENERGY
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/Wp7YRQTuqx – 3:43 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Nets’ Kevin Durant have been named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis was a nominee in the West along with Luka Doncic (Mavs), Paul George (Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets) and Chris Paul (Suns). – 3:42 PM
Getting it done on both ends 😤 pic.twitter.com/LPN6VLHgEq – 3:40 PM
Steph deserved POTW out West but it would’ve been a lot funnier if Jokic (averaging 24-14-10 last week) would’ve won it the week he got suspended. – 3:38 PM
Per PBP Stats, the Nuggets are allowing the 4th lowest shot quality in the league (expected eFG%) compared to the 7th lowest actual eFG% allowed.
I need someone big brained to tell me why their eFG% is going to regress, because I don’t think it will. At least not substantially. – 3:14 PM
New Wind Chimes
How quickly could Michael Porter Jr. return to the lineup? He’s been at Ball Arena daily, and the Nuggets are hoping he responds to treatment. I don’t get the sense that his MRI returned anything catastrophic.
More here:
thednvr.com/wind-chimes-th… – 3:06 PM
Nikola Jokic currently has the highest single-season PER of all time. And it’s not close.
The gap between him (35.1) and the second player (Wilt Chamberlain at 32.1) is bigger than the gap between Wilt and the 45th player. pic.twitter.com/dswUcE5rf1 – 2:58 PM
Which matchup are you looking forward to the most?
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/VvBNEBHClj – 2:30 PM
ICYMI: @Tim Cato and I broke down Jalen Brunson’s unusual contract situation (extension, free agency and more) for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/2950354/2021/1… – 2:13 PM
Best offensive ratings last 4 games:
1. Nuggets 119.7
2. Warriors 116.6
3. Mavs 115.3
4. Nets 114.2 – 2:12 PM
Will Barton (low back pain) is doubtful for tonight’s game vs. Dallas.
MPJ is out (low back pain).
Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is probable. – 2:07 PM
