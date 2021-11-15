ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Tackling Environmental Issues with Software: How Remote GPU Reduces the Impact of GPUs

By Juice Labs
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Demand for accelerated computing brings a large environmental impact....

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

CRM Software: A High-Impact Technology Investment

As the founder and CEO at GB Advisors, Alexander helps organizations digitally transform successfully. The business world is dynamic, and being a part of it means facing any challenge that arises therein, which commonly includes achieving successful sales processes. In doing this, you might consider implementing a digital tool that helps you organize and improve your customer management. What kind of tool is used for that? A CRM (customer relationship management) platform.
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

New tech aims to manage environmental impact of Ireland’s data centres

Data Edge has partnered with UK company Daxten to distribute a remote wireless monitor system to Irish data centres. Wicklow-based Data Edge is launching a new service to the Irish market which it says will help reduce the environmental impact of data centres. The Packet Power product is a wireless...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

ControlUp lands $100M to help enterprise IT teams manage remote software

San Jose, California-based ControlUp, an IT infrastructure management, monitoring, and troubleshooting platform, today announced that it raised $100 million co-contributed by K1 Investment Management and JVP, bringing its total raised to $140 million. CEO Asaf Ganot says that the investment will enable ControlUp to expand its employee headcount while supporting ongoing product development efforts.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hacker News

How to Tackle SaaS Security Misconfigurations

Whether it's Office 365, Salesforce, Slack, GitHub or Zoom, all SaaS apps include a host of security features designed to protect the business and its data. The job of ensuring these apps' security settings are properly configured falls on the security team. The challenge lies within how burdensome this responsibility...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Gpus#Environmental Issues
bodyshopbusiness.com

Bosch Adds New Remote OEM Diagnostic Software Capabilities to Scan Tools

Bosch announced it will offer new remote OEM diagnostic software capabilities on its Bosch-manufactured diagnostic vehicle communication interface (DVCI) products, including the Bosch ADS 525X and 625X scan tools. Starting next year, Bosch DVCI scan tool users will be able to utilize licensed and authorized OEM diagnostic software remotely on...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Former Walmart, Jet.com Executives Launch Sustain.Life, a Sustainability SaaS Platform Helping Companies Manage Carbon Emissions and Reduce Their Environmental Impact

The first company to be founded by the 4Sided Venture Studio, Sustain.Life has raised $7M in pre-seed funding. Sustain.Life, the SaaS platform helping companies across industries measure and reduce their environmental impact, launched its public beta, inviting all companies and organizations looking to become more sustainable to benefit from its offerings. Sustain.Life helps make sustainability universally accessible, providing companies with an affordable, easy-to-use SaaS platform that empowers organizations—regardless of budget, expertise, or industry—to adopt more sustainable business practices, account for their carbon usage, and reduce their environmental impact.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

AnyDesk, a maker of remote desktop software, raises $70M at a $660M+ valuation

General Atlantic is leading the round, with existing investors Insight Partners, EQT Ventures and Possible Ventures also participating. Knowledge workers have a lot of options these days when it comes to how they work: apps and documents often now live in the cloud and we often have fast connections to access them; and while virtualization was estimated to be used by only 30% of enterprises last year, it is projected to see a surge of adoption this year as COVID-19-led digital transformation continues to play out. Still, there is a lot left on the table when it comes to offering workers solutions that just work regardless of how organizations have built out, manage or invest in their IT architecture, or how well connectivity happens to be.
ECONOMY
HackerNoon

Machine Learning Can Also Scale Misleading Terms, Unwanted Data Sharing, and Automated Bias

Machine Learning generates lots of biases and false positives, increasing discrimination and automating censorship. Big companies use questionable methods to get their Golden Goose models. The problem is neither algorithms nor whatever hardware. It's always the use of technology. Machine Learning is not evil. Tools are just means. We want Machine Learning to make us smarter and open the Human mind. The current usage is clearly unsatisfactory, sometimes acting as a massive confirmation bias.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
HackerNoon

Distributed Computing Cloud Is The Way Towards A Web3 Future: A Phala Network Story

Phala Network’s distributed Web3 computing cloud is both versatile and confidential, and offers a universal blockchain-based computation protocol that delivers on this Web3 concept of a decentralized, distributed and scalable private compute platform. Phala enables individuals to use the Internet without giving up their privacy and personal data to the small handful of companies that currently make up the network and its applications, both consumer and enterprise. The true vision of Web3 is a decentralized network where no one entity controls it and the decentralized applications are built on the network are open and trusted.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Observability and Monitoring Have a Symbiotic Relationship, but They Are Different

As a result of the shift from monolithic to complex, cloud-native environments, DevOps and SRE teams need automation-enabled tools that continuously examine data for quick incident detection, identification and mitigation. Monitoring tools aggregate data, display a predefined collection of metrics and logs and detect known problems or occurrences like errors, traffic, latency and saturation. By marrying both, IT teams get complete visibility across their systems, understand if the system is working and gain a real-time understanding of incidents.
TECHNOLOGY
Forbes

Your Industry's Potential To Make An Environmental Impact

Founder of LastObject, creating reusable alternatives to single-use items. Waste in business has been an important consideration for as long as we can remember. Waste means losing money. It looks bad, and to put it simply: it’s bad for the planet. Many consumers today are pressuring businesses to create a...
ENVIRONMENT
wineindustryadvisor.com

Innerstave Promotes Cody Ewers to VP Global Sales & Marketing to Help Beverage Producers Improve Quality, Reduce Costs and Lower Environmental Impact

Innerstave announced the promotion of Cody Ewers to VP of Global Sales & Marketing. Ewers previously served as Innerstave’s US Sales & Marketing Director reporting directly to President Steve Dorfman. He will continue to do so as he manages the global sales and marketing strategies for Innerstave beyond the US.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

AI in Software Testing: Automation or Automagic?

Artificial intelligence has permeated virtually every industry and is revolutionizing the way businesses work. The software development world is no exception - AI has taken it over as well. Despite its nascent state, artificial intelligence is already used in software testing. It provides a combo of cognitive automation, reasoning, machine learning, natural language processing, and analytics. We’ll focus on the first one in this article, which is AI-fueled testing practice since it’s gaining more momentum among all.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Building a Custom Solution for Financial Analytics

A world's leading investment fund called for Intellectsoft to create a custom solution for financial analytics. The central purpose of this product is to provide accessible data analytics by pulling information from different sources together and providing a visual representation for results. The application also gives the green light to use a historical record for truly in-depth market research, management of data integrity, and consistent workflow for multiple users and different roles. Intellectsoft's software engineers decided to take a fully managed cloud service to meet rigorous enterprise-grade performance, security, and compliance requirements.
SOFTWARE
Tree Hugger

How Do Solar Lights Work? Types, Uses, and Environmental Impacts

Solar lights absorb the sun’s energy during the day and store it in a battery that can generate light once darkness falls. Like solar panels used to generate electricity, solar lights use photovoltaic technology. They can be used for a variety of indoor and outdoor purposes, from lighting streets to illuminating homes and gardens, and are particularly useful in places and circumstances where it isn’t possible to connect to a central power grid.
INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrencies

Once brushed off as a tool for criminals, cryptocurrencies have long been in people's good graces. They have entered the mainstream financial world, with more and more organizations accepting digital coins as a payment method. Among large banks, Morgan Stanley offers its wealthy clients access to Bitcoin funds, and so do Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan. Visa dishes out crypto rewards cards to its cardholders, while PayPal customers are allowed to pay for transactions with virtual coins. According to a study conducted by a cyber insurance company HSB, more than 36% of small and medium-sized businesses rely on cryptocurrency payments. Private individuals are increasingly embracing digital money, too. They either invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum or buy Ripple and other less expensive altcoins.
ENVIRONMENT
howtogeek.com

How to Identify Your Graphics Card (GPU) in Windows 11

Benj Edwards is an Associate Editor for How-To Geek. For over 15 years, he has written about technology and tech history for sites such as The Atlantic, Fast Company, PCMag, PCWorld, Macworld, Ars Technica, and Wired. In 2005, he created Vintage Computing and Gaming, a blog devoted to tech history. He also created The Culture of Tech podcast and regularly contributes to the Retronauts retrogaming podcast. Read more...
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

NASA Research: Climate Change and Its Environmental Impacts on Crop Growth

The Earth is heating up. The effects of human-caused global climate change are becoming more and more apparent as we see more record-breaking heat waves, intense droughts, shifts in rainfall patterns and a rise in average temperatures. And these environmental changes touch every part of crop production. NASA, along with...
INDUSTRY
b975.com

UN, other agencies aim to standardise measurement of environmental impacts

ZURICH (Reuters) – Major multilateral organisations will launch a new initiative next week aimed at developing a system of standards for companies, investors and financial institutions to measure their impact on global sustainability. The new Impact Management Platform is founded by organisations including four U.N. agencies, the Organisation for Economic...
ENVIRONMENT
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

738
Followers
10K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy