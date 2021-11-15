Tackling Environmental Issues with Software: How Remote GPU Reduces the Impact of GPUs

General Atlantic is leading the round, with existing investors Insight Partners, EQT Ventures and Possible Ventures also participating. Knowledge workers have a lot of options these days when it comes to how they work: apps and documents often now live in the cloud and we often have fast connections to access them; and while virtualization was estimated to be used by only 30% of enterprises last year, it is projected to see a surge of adoption this year as COVID-19-led digital transformation continues to play out. Still, there is a lot left on the table when it comes to offering workers solutions that just work regardless of how organizations have built out, manage or invest in their IT architecture, or how well connectivity happens to be.

