Environment

Warning in Effect with Intensifying Low-Pressure System

discoverestevan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavy winds and mixed precipitation are in the forecast for Estevan and the area. Environment Canada issued a wind warning, as they say an intensifying low-pressure system will bring strong winds Tuesday as...

discoverestevan.com

WLTX.com

Freeze warning in effect tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A freeze warning is in place for most of the Midlands tonight. Temperatures will be below normal through Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly sunny and seasonable. A few more clouds will be possible for Friday. The weekend will be sunny and dry. High pressure will settle...
COLUMBIA, SC
discoverestevan.com

Dramatic Swings in Weather Conditions Ahead

Temperatures are expected to fluctuate significantly through the remainder of the week in southeast Saskatchewan. A low-pressure system is bringing weather that's much warmer than usual Tuesday. Estevan's high is forecast to hit 6 C - well above the typical high this time of year of -3. But winter-like weather...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Two Systems Set To Cool Things Down And Bring In A Bit Of Snow

DENVER(CBS)- After getting within two degrees of the the Denver record high it’s time for a quick dose of November reality. Credit(CBS4) We have two systems changing our Wednesday weather outlook. A cut- off low over Baja California is pumping moisture into southwestern Colorado Tuesday night along with a dry, cold front swinging thru from the west. Credit(CBS4) The combination of the two will bring a chance of light snow for many along with colder temperatures. Snow amounts in the mountains will be light. With many areas along the I-70 corridor only picking up around 1/2 inch to 1 inch of snow. Slightly higher amounts will accumulate in  some of the southern mountains. Credit(CBS4)   For the Denver metro area the record for latest measurable snow seems to be safe. Only trace amounts on grassy surfaces are expected. Credit(CBS4) The bigger shock may be the cold temps! With highs around the Denver metro area dropping about 25 to 30 degrees colder than Tuesday’s top temps! Credit(CBS4) The whole thing should be over by Thanksgiving morning. With a cold start for Turkey Trotters in the morning! Then, on to a sunny holiday with 50s by afternoon to walk off all that dinner. Credit(CBS4)
DENVER, CO

