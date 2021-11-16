ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

18 Ex-GOP Congress Members Defend Former Colleagues Threatened Over Infrastructure Votes: Punishing Them Would Be ‘Political Stupidity’

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article18 former House Republicans co-signed a statement Monday defending the 13 Republicans currently facing internal outrage and external threats for their infrastructure votes. The bipartisan infrastructure package (signed into law by President Joe Biden Monday) was passed with the support of a few Republicans, including Congressman Fred Upton (R- MI) and...

