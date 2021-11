President | CEO | Churchill Mortgage Corporation. With a low supply of homes and consistently high demand, many would-be buyers are struggling to secure their dream home with the brutal competition that is the U.S. housing market. While purchasing a home is already a daunting task in itself, buyers today face additional challenges such as housing affordability, outrageous bidding wars and an influx of all-cash offers that are well beyond asking price. However, with strategic planning, the proper education and a strong support system behind you, securing your dream home can still become a reality.

