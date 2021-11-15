Inner Circle News

Location, Location, Location! Home is within walking distance to Branch Ave. Metro. Enjoy three levels of spacious living! Large townhouse meticulously maintained by one owner! Home has new carpet throughout. On the main level there's a large gourmet kitchen with table space, double-wall oven, built-in microwave, brand new cooktop, bar top seating and walk-in pantry. The combined dining and living room are just off the kitchen and there'a a powder room on this level as well. Upstairs you'll find the spacious owner's suite which features the ensuite bath, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry room w/a full size washer & dryer complete this level. The lower level rec room has walkout access to the backyard--the rear backs to trees. You will enjoy relaxing by the inviting fireplace. There's also a full bathroom and the one-car garage is accessed from this level as well. This home is move-in ready and waiting for it's new homeowner! A one year home warranty will be offered. Close to Branch Ave. Metro, I-495, Joint Base Andrews/Bolling, Kaiser Permanente, MGM/National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, shops & restaurants.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO