Bring some summer into your long winter days with fruits that you can still enjoy and that pack benefits we need. You may be surprised to learn pineapple is a seasonal fruit in the winters of our continent. It’s a big source of vitamin c with 78 milligrams in one cup. It’s also praised for its disease-fighting anti-inflammatory and antioxidant activity that benefits the nervous and digestive systems.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO