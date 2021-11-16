ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams Vs. 49ers Week 10 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

By Dave Bryan
Steelers Depot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeek 10 of the 2021 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the San Francisco 49ers hosting the Los Angeles Rams...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

National football post

Rams 49ers Prediction, Monday Night Football Props

The San Francisco 49ers have lost eight straight at home and sit 1-11 in their last 12 games hosting NFL foes. They have covered the spread just twice all season and now catch only 3.5 points hosting the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football. Do the oddsmakers know something...
NFL
chatsports.com

Los Angeles Rams vs Tennessee Titans: Week 9 Game Thread

The Los Angeles Rams are loaded with a new acquisition in future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller appearing in his first game playing alongside Aaron Donald. Les Snead and company did it again dishing a couple of draft picks to bring in a big booster to an already stellar defensive roster. First up to test drive the new Rams front are the Tennessee Titans.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams open as 4.5-point road favorites vs. 49ers in Week 10

Week 9 was not kind to the Rams or 49ers. They both lost on Sunday, each in fairly embarrassing fashion: The Rams to the Titans, 28-16, and the 49ers to Arizona, 31-17. What makes these two losses even worse is that their opponents were without their best players. The Titans didn’t have Derrick Henry, and the Cardinals were without both Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.
NFL
TechRadar

Rams vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football online anywhere

Kyle Shanahan has had the upper hand over fellow former Fun Bunch-er Sean McVay over the past couple of seasons, but it's the 49ers man who's under the greater pressure tonight, his team stuck at the bottom of the NFC West after a particularly awful defeat to a weakened Cardinals team. Read on as we explain how to get a Rams vs 49ers live stream and watch NFL Monday Night Football online no matter where you are today.
NFL
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. to Make Rams Debut Monday Night vs. 49ers

Odell Beckham Jr.'s role with the Rams just grew considerably following the season-ending ACL injury that Robert Woods suffered on Friday, as first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. As a result, the Rams will be wasting no time to get Beckham out on the field as he'll make his debut...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Matchups, prediction for Monday night Superteam action

On Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers pits two teams receiving opposite fortunes in the 2021 NFL season. Both clubs feature two boy geniuses coaching offensive attacks that could make even the most hardcore traditionalists swoon. One head coach appears ready to take on the top of the NFC, while the other clings to relevancy and playoff contention.
NFL
Sporting News

Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 10 Rams vs. 49ers single-game tournaments

Two of the game’s most highly regarded offensive minds will be in action on Monday Night Football when Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay lead the 49ers and Rams into battle. The Niners have dominated this series of late, winning the past four meetings, but the Rams opened as four-point road favorites and provide the higher-ceiling plays for our FanDuel single-game DFS lineup.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Week 10 Monday Night Showdown DFS Primer (Rams at 49ers) PREMIUM

The end of the week was a roller coaster ride for the Rams. First, there was the excitement of agreeing to a deal with Odell Beckham Jr. Unfortunately, second, they suffered a major loss with Robert Woods suffering a season-ending knee injury on Saturday. As a result, there is intrigue and uncertainty about how things will shake out among the tertiary passing-game options. Conversely, the host 49ers have their full complement of top receiving weapons at their disposal for the second week in a row. Interestingly, the lack of data with all three of San Francisco’s top pass-catchers sharing the field since last year creates intrigue and uncertainty in its own right. Thus, I think you’ll see roster percentages more widely spread than usual on a single-game slate.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Rams vs. 49ers player props, odds, Monday Night Football picks: Matthew Stafford under 290.5 passing yards

The Los Angeles Rams have been "all-in" since acquiring quarterback Matthew Stafford from the Lions during the offseason, but the franchise has continued to improve its roster as the year has gone on. The Rams traded for linebacker Von Miller just before the deadline and after wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. cleared waivers earlier this week, they added another former Pro Bowler to the fold. It's unclear how much action Beckham will get when the Rams take on the 49ers on Monday Night Football in Week 10, but there will still be plenty of stars on the field and plenty of Monday Night Football NFL props bets to make.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers: 4th quarter game thread

The LA Rams trail the San Francisco 49ers 24-7 after three quarters. The Rams are failing in all three phases of the game. The 49ers really have not had to do much other than convert their third downs, which they are doing all night long. Jimmy Garoppolo is 13 of 17 for 135 yards and the Niners have converted 8 of 11 third downs. San Francisco has 31 carries for 121 yards with a touchdown. Simply put, we knew that the defense could let teams move down the field and tonight we’ve seen that errors by the offense and special teams have combined with that for a 24-7 deficit.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Come join our Movember Monday Night Football simulcast: 49ers vs. Rams

On Monday night, the first half of our Movember charity month will come to a close. All month, we have been raising money, interviewing Detroit Lions players, growing out mustaches, and doing some ridiculous things to encourage donations from you, the incredibly generous Lions fandom. Through the first 14 days, you all have helped in raising over $5,000 for the Prostate Cancer Foundation. (CONTINUE TO DONATE HERE)
NFL
NFL

Rams optimistic Von Miller (ankle) will play Monday night vs. 49ers

Barring a setback, it appears Von Miller will play in his first NFL game as an L.A. Ram Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported there is optimism Miller will suit up tonight after looking good in practice, per a source informed of the situation.
NFL
MassLive.com

Monday Night Football Manningcast | Rams vs. 49ers, Week 10: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch with Peyton and Eli Manning

The Manningcast returns to ESPN as Eli Manning and Peyton Manning get set for another round of quirky commentary on Monday Night Football. The Los Angeles Rams will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 10 NFL matchup that will feature the debut of star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. with his new team. The Manning brothers will be there with a new set of guests to provide their usual banter along with a series of guests, including commentator Al Michaels and former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers. The primary Monday Night Football broadcast will air on TV via ESPN and streaming via fuboTV. However, the Manning Cast is an alternate broadcast that will air on ESPN2 or live stream via fuboTV.
NFL
SportsGrid

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 10 Monday Night (Rams at 49ers)

Week 10 wraps up with an NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Despite being on the road, the Rams come in as slight favorites. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an “MVP” roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.
NFL

