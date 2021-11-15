ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami investment firm buys lease on Trump International Hotel in D.C.

By 850 WFTL
 5 days ago

travelmole.com

Trump name to be dumped from D.C hotel

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C is changing hands. It will be rebranded to a Waldorf Astoria hotel according to reports. A deal worth $375 million has been agreed for the operations by Miami-based investment firm CGI Merchant Group, according to The Wall Street Journal. Monthly rent for the...
U.S. POLITICS
connectcre.com

Trump International Hotel Pending for $375M, to Become a Waldorf Astoria

The Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, is under contract for $375 million, according to published reports. The buyer, Miami-based CGI Merchant Group has reached an agreement with Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc., to convert the Pennsylvania Avenue property to a Waldorf Astoria managed by Hilton. The transaction is expected to...
WASHINGTON, DC
eturbonews.com

Loss-making Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC sold

Despite Trump’s false claim that it brought in around $150 million during his time in office, government documents show the property lost the former president more than $70 million. The Trump International Hotel is located in a century-old historic building in downtown Washington. The historic building belongs to the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
irei.com

Washington, D.C. hotel sells for $375m

The Trump Organization has reached a deal with the investment fund CGI Merchant Group to sell the lease for the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., for $375 million, reported Wall Street Journal and CNN, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Trump International Hotel is in an historic building...
WASHINGTON, DC
johnnyjet.com

Washington, D.C.’s Most Controversial Hotel Sold and Will Be Rebranded

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I think it’s safe to say that Washington D.C.’s most controversial hotel is The Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C. and no matter what side of the political spectrum you sit on, including somewhere in the middle like me, the latest news about the hotel isn’t all that surprising.
WASHINGTON, DC
