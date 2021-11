The City of Geneva has adjusted the third – and final – curbside leaf pickup schedule for all zones to provide additional time for leaves to reach the ground. Trees have been slow to drop their leaves this year due to the dry summer and unseasonably warm start to the fall season. To accommodate Mother Nature, the City has pushed back the final collection by at least a week. The revised schedule, which is posted on the City’s website, is subject to change in case of inclement weather or equipment failure.

GENEVA, IL ・ 12 DAYS AGO