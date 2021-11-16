GAME DAY: Providence at Wisconsin

“If you want to play more, force me to play force me to play you more,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari challenged his team Thursday morning. What do Kentucky players have to do to earn more minutes? Come up with loose balls, block shots, be the energy that the teams needs when they need a spark—according to Calipari. In other words, is Kentucky a better team when you're on the floor or when you’re not?

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO