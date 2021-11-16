ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

GAME DAY: Providence at Wisconsin

By Evan Flood
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. -- Winners of 23 consecutive home non-conference games, Wisconsin (2-0) puts that streak on the line Monday against Providence (2-0) in the Gavitt Tip-Off Games. The...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

Know the foe: Nebraska

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 5-2) face a Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 1-6) team that they say is better than their record shows Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. To help preview the Huskers, Badger247 spoke with Brian Christopherson of Husker247. He answered four questions and offered his prediction for the contest.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Providence, RI
College Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
College Sports
Providence, RI
Sports
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Providence, RI
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
247Sports

Ten things to know about Minnesota

Tom Allen's Indiana team only has two more chances to keep from a winless Big Ten campaign and only Saturday's clash with Minnesota will be in the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. This is a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff that will be shown on the Big Ten Network.
MINNESOTA STATE
247Sports

Freshmen report: Which first-year players have played for U of L

With just two games left in the regular season, the University of Louisville football program has entered the home stretch. The Cardinals hope to pick up a sixth win and become bowl eligible tonight when they square off against Duke in Durham, N.C. But no matter what happens in the final two games of the season, U of L head coach Scott Satterfield has plenty of young talent on the roster.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Gators cruise for third win of the season 81-45 over Milwaukee

The No. 24 Florida Gators (3-0) may have been worried about some kind of letdown after their 71-55 win over Florida State on Sunday, but that never showed up on the court Thursday night. The Gators took it to the Milwaukee Panthers (1-2) from the opening top and cruised to an 81-45 win in front of the Florida home crowd.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Day#Uw#Badger
247Sports

Lineups fluctuating during early season for Kentucky

“If you want to play more, force me to play force me to play you more,” Kentucky head coach John Calipari challenged his team Thursday morning. What do Kentucky players have to do to earn more minutes? Come up with loose balls, block shots, be the energy that the teams needs when they need a spark—according to Calipari. In other words, is Kentucky a better team when you're on the floor or when you’re not?
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

Jordan Bohannon breaks Big Ten record for most career threes

A historic night occurred inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday as sixth-year senior Jordan Bohannon has passed former Ohio State guard Jon Diebler for the most three-pointers in Big Ten history with 375. Bohannon drained his 375th three-pointer in the first half against Alabama State. Despite being smaller than the typical...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Ohio State football to cut prices of season tickets for 2022

Ohio State has announced it will reduce the price of football season tickets, beginning in 2022. Fans will now be able to purchase season tickets for as low as $559. Previously, the low was $710. The Buckeyes have a marquee 2022 home schedule that includes games with Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Rutgers, Arkansas State and Toledo.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

On the Rise: Ten 2023 prospects for Texas to evaluate

The Texas recruiting staff has over 100 offers out in the 2023 class. As those juniors near the end of their seasons, several new names have popped up. The Horns247 staff put together a list of ten prospects the Longhorns should be evaluating in the 2023 class. Enow Etta, EDGE,...
TEXAS STATE
247Sports

D'Wan Mathis leaves Temple football program

Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis is on the move again as he left the Temple Owls football program, according to a report from OwlsDaily Thursday. Mathis spent two seasons at Georgia before transferring to the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, school. Mathis arrived at the Owls program in December 2020. He played in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Xavier's length, physicality too much for Ohio State; Musketeers win 71-65

CINCINNATI – Facing instate rival Xavier inside a raucous Cintas Center, Ohio State fought to the bitter end. But the Buckeyes’ poor shooting – and too much Paul Scruggs down the stretch -- held them back from coming away with a huge nonconference win. Xavier held off a late charge and knocked off the 19th-ranked Buckeyes 71-65 in the Gavitt Games Thursday night.
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Koç believes in Annan, Carolina

South Carolina men’s soccer coach Tony Annan is strengthening his squad all over the pitch, and one of the most recent additions is at left back. Ty Koç signed with the program last week and is one of eight new players currently in the 2022 recruiting class. Koç, whose father...
SOCCER
247Sports

Oregon announces uniforms vs. No. 23 Utah

Oregon's dominant uniforms carry over into 2021 with their announcement of the week twelve uniform against No. 23 Utah. On Thursday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear in week twelve, going with a familiar take. The uniform combination features white tops, green pants, green cleats, and green helmets with yellow wings.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

247Sports

33K+
Followers
263K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy