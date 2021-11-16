ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Keppel sticks to final $2.8 billion bid for Singapore Press despite superior offer

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Keppel Corp maintained on Tuesday its revised offer of S$2.351 per share to buy Singapore Press Holdings, excluding its media business, a day after Cuscaden Peak swooped in with a superior bid for the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

India's biggest-ever IPO Paytm slumps on market debut

Indian mobile payments giant Paytm lost a quarter of its value on its market debut Thursday, after raising $2.5 billion in the country's biggest ever IPO, as traders questioned whether the loss-making firm would ever turn a profit. Asia's third-largest economy has been in a grip of an initial public offering frenzy, with start-ups attracting billions of dollars in investment in a bright spot in the Covid-battered economy. But while Paytm has established a leading position in the fast-growing marketplace for mobile payments it has lost money in each of the past three years and its market debut showed the limits of investor appetite. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, once named as India's youngest billionaire, wiped away tears from his eyes when the national anthem was played at the opening ceremony before trading began on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Singapore Press Holdings#Temasek Holdings#Final Offer#Real Estate#Reuters#Keppel Corp#Hotel Properties#Singapore Press
MarketWatch

Alibaba-led consortium poised for $8 billion deal for China chip giant Tsinghua: report

A consortium led by multinational tech giant Alibaba Group Holding could be set to take over debt-ridden Chinese chipmaker, Tsinghua Unigroup, in a deal worth over 50 billion yuan ($7.8 billion), Bloomberg New reported Wednesday, citing sources. Alibaba's bid was seen as leading due to its weight in the tech space and financial position, and as it already has a cloud and chip business. Shares of Unisplendour , a unit of Tsinghua, climbed 5% in Shenzhen on Wednesday. None of the parties involved would offer comment to Bloomberg. The transaction is expected to be completed by December.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Singapore's TPG Offers Free Roaming Data to Travellers to 57 Countries

Even as global travel resumes, Singapore's TPG moves quickly by adding 50 new destinations to the existing 7 on the list where subscribers pay nothing more for up to 2GB of data while roaming. Prior to this, the 1GB or 2GB of roaming data already included in all TPG plans...
ASIA
mining.com

Newcrest to acquire Pretium Resources in $2.8 billion deal

Australia’s Newcrest Mining (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding common shares of Pretium Resources (TSX: PVG, NYSE: PVG) it does not already own in a deal that values the Canadian miner at $2.8 billion. Pretivm’s board of directors has unanimously recommended shareholders vote...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Carlyle bids $2.1 billion for Australia’s Link

(Reuters) – Australia’s Link Administration on Friday said private equity firm Carlyle made a A$2.81 billion ($2.08 billion) bid for the shareholder registry firm. The proposal includes a A$3 per share bid in cash for Link, plus a distribution of the Australian firm’s sought-after stake in PEXA Group of A$2.38 a share.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
Shore News Network

Google loses challenge against EU antitrust ruling, $2.8-billion fine

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) -Alphabet unit Google lost an appeal against a 2.42-billion-euro ($2.8-billion) antitrust decision on Wednesday, a major win for Europe’s competition chief in the first of three court rulings central to the EU push to regulate big tech. Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager fined the world’s most popular internet search...
BUSINESS
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
techweez.com

Safaricom Fuliza Revenue More Than Double the Profits From M-Shwari, KCB M-PESA at KES 2.8 Billion

Safaricom has three primary loan products; Fuliza, which it co-owns with NCBA and KCB, KCB M-PESA, and M-Shwari that it also runs alongside NCBA. Fuliza is barely two years old, but it is the most popular of the three. It is an overdraft facility, and as much as the operator does not call it a loan product, its financial results are listed under the ‘lending’ segment on this year’s H1 FY22 publication.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
naturalgasworld.com

Aramco gets bids for gas pipe grid: press

The sale is expected to raise over $15bn, which would help Aramco deliver on its 2019 IPO pledge of issuing $75bn in annual dividends. Saudi Aramco has received final bids from BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management and EIG and others for a stake in Saudi Arabia's gas pipeline network, Bloomberg reported on November 10.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourmoney.com

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards

Amazon blamed the high cost of processing payments for the decision. Online card payments attract a range of fees including interchange fees and other transaction charges. The email to Amazon customers said: “Starting 19 January 2022, we will unfortunately no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK, due to the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.”
BUSINESS
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

63K+
Followers
28K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy