’Tis the season! As self-proclaimed “Hallmark movie geek” Rob Thomas prepared to write new holiday songs, he had a very jolly source of inspiration. “I lucked out because during the summer Hallmark movie channel was having their ‘Christmas in July’ [marathon],” Thomas, 49, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, November 1, while promoting his new Something About Christmas Time album. “So, like, I could just leave that on the whole time, and then I only had to, like, you know, bring down my Christmas DVDs — of which I have many — just for a little bit of June and a little bit in August.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO