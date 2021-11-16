Marvel's Black Knight: 5 Reasons Why Kit Harington's Eternals Character Is Really Cool

“Eternals” was always meant to shake things up. Could 'Eternals' Move the Needle in the Middle East By Putting an Openly Gay Character on Screen?. When Chloé Zhao first met with Marvel Studios about the possibility of directing the film, she was told from the start by the company’s executives that “Eternals” was seen internally as a reset button for the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the conclusive events of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.” It would be a way to cleanse the studio’s storytelling palate from the Infinity Saga, and set up the next decade of MCU narrative possibilities. While characters in “Eternals” do mention other Marvel luminaries (Thanos, Iron Man, Steve Rogers etc.), no one from the previous 25 feature films in the MCU makes an appearance — the first time that’s ever happened in the MCU. (Even “Doctor Strange” includes Thor in its post-credits scene.) It’s as close to a clean slate as an MCU movie has ever been.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO