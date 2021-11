Not everything you anticipate turns out to have been worth the anticipation. We’ve all had patches that were hyped up as containing all sorts of new content in our MMOs of choice… but once you actually got into the patch, you discover that the new content consists of maybe two quests and a couple new achievements. Or worse yet, it contains so much time-gated content that the patch day is basically a preview of the content you’ll be getting meted out in dribs and drabs for weeks, each piece of it cleared in a few minutes.

