Have you met Odin yet? Well you need to, this boy is seriously always smiling!. 4 years old and ready to brighten your day everyday, Odin is a big ole GOOFBALL! He's about 70lbs so he will provide all the love you could need plus a little. He does great with other dogs in playgroups at the shelter so he would probably like a pup friend to love and live with. He also loves kids, he's the most gentle giant. He's got a lot of energy, so bring your family down to meet this awesome pup today. His adoption fee has been sponsored, we hope to see you soon!

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO