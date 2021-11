More than 900,000 children aged 5–11 will have received their first coronavirus vaccine dose by the end of Wednesday, according to the White House. Driving the news: The CDC approved a two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5–11 on Nov. 2, with some kids receiving their first dose the following day. First lady Jill Biden on Monday kicked off a "nationwide effort" to get more young children vaccinated.

