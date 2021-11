NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Prominent New York elected officials are among those coming down against the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse was was acquitted of all charges Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Kyle Rittenhouse used an assault weapon to kill two people. This is not justice. If there was any question about why we need strong gun safety laws, this is your answer. This should never have been allowed to happen in the first place. We have a lot of work to do. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 19,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO