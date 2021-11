Aurora resident Dalila Sanchez couldn't wait for her young children to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and is urging other Latinx families to "trust the science." "I know it is a touchy subject, but I would tell people to trust the science and get your children vaccinated," Sanchez said. "I think there is misinformation being shared but I truly don't understand why."

KANE COUNTY, IL