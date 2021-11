Malta, Montana, area ranchers Lee and Perri Jacobs and Dolores Jacobs have concerns about the possibility of some new neighbors. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has hired University of Montana researchers to conduct a survey to test the proverbial waters regarding attitudes of ranchers and others as it relates to the possible reintroduction of bighorn sheep and bison into Montana’s Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge. The USFWS oversees the 1.1 million acre refuge located in along the Missour River in northeastern/north central Montana, and clarifies on its website that at this time, no decisions will be made regarding wildlife, wildlife habitat, or the potential reintroduction of bison and bighorn sheep.

5 DAYS AGO