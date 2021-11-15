American Legion post plans chicken barbecue

LA GRANDE – The La Grande downtown area will be closed to through traffic beginning at 11:00 this morning. The La Grande American Legion will be holding their Veterans Day Parade this morning beginning at 11 am. Last year the parade was canceled due to COVID restrictions. The parade route will start on Adams Avenue and Hemlock Street and ending at Fourth Street. Post 43 American Legion is excited to have the parade back this year. A Vietnam veteran, Gene Stephens of La Grande will be the grand marshal.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO