Rapper DaBaby is facing major backlash online after a Sunday night argument with the mother of his child went viral on Instagram Live. The performer is being criticized by fans after both he and DaniLeigh posted videos to their Instagram accounts showing what appeared to be a nasty verbal dispute in front of their newborn. DaBaby is being blasted on social media for allegedly calling the police and demanding that his baby momma leave his condominium in the middle of the night, evidently with nowhere to go.

