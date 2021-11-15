ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

TRASH/RECYCLING SCHEDULE FOR THANKSGIVING DAY

taylortx.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City’s Waste Collection Services will be closed on...

taylortx.gov

laconianh.gov

Trash Pickup Delay - Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving this year is on Thursday, November 25th. Please note that there will be a one day delay in curbside collection of trash after the holiday. Thursday collections will be on Friday, and Friday collections will be on Saturday. Questions? Please call Public Works at 603-528-6379. Happy Thanksgiving!
POLITICS
Woodlands Online& LLC

No Trash and Recycling Services in observance of Holiday

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, The Woodlands Township reminds residents that there will be no solid waste collection services on Thursday, November 25, 2021. Curbside service will resume on Friday. Households with standard Thursday or Friday service will receive service the following day. These schedule...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Sun Chronicle

Plainville dealing with trash recycling issues

PLAINVILLE — Some local homeowners are apparently going overboard on recycling. The town and its trash hauler are cracking down on the size of recycling containers because some homeowners are using ones that are just too big, officials say. Select board members at their last meeting met with Health Director...
PLAINVILLE, MA
lowerswatara.org

A Message from the Township Manager re trash/recyclling

In discussion during the November 3rd Board of Commissioners meeting and up for final approval at the November 17th Board of Commissioners meeting is trash service for the township for 2022 thru 2024. Several months ago, Lower Swatara Township sought bids for trash services; the current contract will expire at...
LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
Wicked Local

Provincetown trash and recycling pickup changes next week, and more news

Trash, recycling pickup changes for Thanksgiving week. Provincetown's trash and recycling pickup schedule has changed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to the town's website, Thursday, Nov. 25, trash and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday Nov. 24. The Friday, Nov. 26, route will be the normal route. The transfer station will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The transfer station will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and open Friday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. For information visit www.provincetown-ma.gov.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
coastalreview.org

Dare County resumes recycling on America Recycles Day

Dare County resumed recycling operations Monday, which falls on America Recycles Day, after not being able to offer the service for several months because of a staffing shortage. A program of Keep America Beautiful, America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day on or around Nov. 15 dedicated to promoting...
DARE COUNTY, NC
University Daily

Texas Recycle Day

Texas Recycle Day takes place every year on Nov. 15 and aims to raise awareness for the importance of recycling. There are many ways students can contribute, such as using a recycling center, a refillable water bottle, or by riding their bike.
clintoncountydailynews.com

No Trash Collection on Veterans Day

In observance of Veterans Day, there will be no trash collection on Thursday, November 11. Frankfort Street Department crews will do a double pick-up on Friday, November 12, for those residents living in the southeast and northeast sections in Frankfort. Trash may be picked up earlier than normal. To ensure...
FRANKFORT, IN
Wrcbtv.com

Veterans Day holiday garbage and recycling collection schedule

The City of Chattanooga says they plan to collect garbage and recycling as normally scheduled on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021. Residents are urged to place containers along the curbside before 7:00am on collection day to ensure pickup. The City Landfill located off Birchwood Pike in Harrison and the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wktn.com

Recycling in Forest Delayed by a Day

The recycle route in Forest will run on a one-day delay this week. Republic Services announced that is due to staffing issues. Recycle in the village will now run on Wednesday. Residents should have their recycle cart to the curb by 6 Wednesday morning.
FOREST, OH
fayettevilleflyer.com

City offices to close on Veterans Day, trash and recycling not affected

City of Fayetteville offices will close on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, but residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups will continue as usual. Other facilities, including the city’s transfer station, compost site, and hazardous waste drop-off trailer, will also be closed, according to a news release.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
rowlett.tx.us

City facilities closed for Thanksgiving holiday, trash pickup delayed by one day.

City of Rowlett facilities including City Hall, Community Centre, Development Services, Municipal Court, Library, Police and Fire Administration, and the Animal Shelter will be closed Thursday and Friday, November 25 & 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no trash collection on Thanksgiving Day, services will be delayed by...
ROWLETT, TX
Bowling Green Daily News

County seeks bids for trash pickup, recycling

Could curbside recycling in Warren County be rescued from the garbage heap?. That’s the hope of Stan Reagan, coordinator of the county’s division for environmental planning and technical assistance. Reagan released a Request for Proposals this week asking for vendors to submit bids for solid waste collection and disposal and...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
Columbus Telegram

America Recycles Day is Monday

The trees are turning colors, the weeds have finally stopped growing and the seasons are changing. We want to thank everyone who brought pumpkins and gourds to Hy-Vee. We had an outstanding turn out for the Feed the Goats campaign. Weather permitting, we will do this again on Nov. 26-28 to get the remainder of decorative pumpkins and keep them out of the landfill.
COLUMBUS, NE

