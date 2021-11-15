TRASH/RECYCLING SCHEDULE FOR THANKSGIVING DAY

Trash, recycling pickup changes for Thanksgiving week. Provincetown's trash and recycling pickup schedule has changed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. According to the town's website, Thursday, Nov. 25, trash and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday Nov. 24. The Friday, Nov. 26, route will be the normal route. The transfer station will be open on Wednesday, Nov. 24, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. The transfer station will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and open Friday, Nov. 26, from 7 to 10:30 a.m. For information visit www.provincetown-ma.gov.

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO