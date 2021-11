With the holidays on the horizon—and Thanksgiving just around the corner—Americans are already beginning to plan their menus and stock pantries and freezers with the grocery items they'll need to whip up indulgent meals. But one popular grocery staple of holiday cooking, not to mention everyday eating, is currently being recalled over safety concerns. Read on to learn more about the recall of the common ingredient, and to find out what to do if you have it in your home.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO