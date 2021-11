Today’s loud is louder than loud’s ever been, as the volume wars continue in popular music. Mastering engineers shave off pesky level-preventing peaks with finesse and musicality, but mix engineers and their abundant use of saturation have made blazing loud a lot more feasible. But it’s the fine massaging of how those remaining peaks approach zero that has taken master levels into the stratosphere. The StandardCLIP plug-in from SIR Audio Tools is one such level-maximizing tool that uses clipping to get hotter levels with a pleasant tone, absent of the clicking and splatting often associated with poppin’ overs and clipping.

