Rays OF Arozarena, Reds 2B India earn Rookie of Year honors

By DAVID BRANDT
 5 days ago

It didn’t feel like Randy Arozarena was a rookie this season. Tampa Bay's speedy and powerful outfielder certainly didn’t play like one, either. This item...

MLB Trade Rumors

Zack Greinke not expected to re-sign with Astros, wants to join NL team

The Astros have one of the more significant crop of free agents around the league, as the team is facing the potential departures of Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Zack Greinke, among others. Houston may make an effort to retain some of that group, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Greinke is not expected to return to the Astros this winter.
NFL
WXIA 11 Alive

READ: Braves star Joc Pederson pens powerful letter to Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the players that helped lead the Braves to the World Series didn't initially want to get traded to Atlanta. But Joc Pederson's outlook is different now. Atlanta acquired Pederson back in July. Many Braves fans might recognize him by the pearls he wears during game time.
MLB
Person
Randy Arozarena
redlegnation.com

Reds Jonathan India named Rookie of the Year finalist

Jonathan India was named as one of three National League Rookie of the Year finalist. The Cincinnati Reds second baseman was named as a finalist alongside of the Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers and St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson. It’s been quite a year for Jonathan India. He was not...
MLB
stpetecatalyst.com

Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena named American League’s top rookie

November 16, 2021 - After bursting on the scene in last year’s MLB postseason, Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena is this year’s American League Rookie of the Year. Arozarena, 26, received 124 points by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, including 22 first-place votes. Luis Garcia of the Houston Astros finished second with 63 points. In a positive sign for the Rays' prospects moving forward, Arozarena’s teammate Wander Franco finished third in the voting, despite only playing 70 games this season. Arozarena led all rookies with 4.1 Wins Above Replacement and became just the third rookie in the last decade to hit 20 home runs and steal 20 bases in a season. Arozarena also only committed one defensive error in 119 games played in the outfield. The Rays phenom was favored to win the award after hitting 11 home runs during last year’s playoffs and was named that season’s ALCS MVP.
MLB
Eppler, joining Mets, embraces return to `intimidating' NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Eppler embraced the bright lights of the big city, promising on his first day as Mets general manager to pursue pricey free agents and create a perennial World Series …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...
NFL
Patriots back in playoff hunt, primed for another run

After one season of irrelevance after Tom Brady decamped for Tampa Bay, the six-time Super Bowl champions are back in the conversation for an AFC East title — or perhaps …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
NFL
Sports
The Spun

Former Mets Pitcher Reportedly Died In Sleep Last Night

Former Mets pitcher Pedro Feliciano reportedly passed away in his sleep on Sunday night. ESPN’s Eduardo Perez first had the news on his Twitter account on Monday morning. Feliciano was just 45 years old and was reportedly jet skiing on Sunday with his family. Feliciano played nine seasons in the...
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Kyle Schwarber News

Kyle Schwarber is just one of many intriguing MLB free agents this offseason. The veteran slugger is expected to command quite a bit of interest from teams around the league over the next few weeks. Already, it sounds like he’s drawn the attention of one of his former clubs. Schwarber,...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis interested in Chris Taylor

The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in free-agent utility player Chris Taylor, and it makes a ton of sense. The St. Louis Cardinals have money to spend this winter. They just may not spend it in the way that most people envisioned. For months, the belief is that they would...
MLB
Spirit wins NWSL title 2-1 in extra time over Red Stars

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 97th minute and the Washington Spirit won the National Women's Soccer League championship with a 2-1 extra time victory over the Chicago Red Stars …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
SOCCER
Trevor Bauer fires off Kyle Rittenhouse tweet after acquittal

Trevor Bauer, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher accused of sexual assault, used the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal to take a shot at “the media.”. “I guess it’s important to know all the facts before jumping to conclusions, huh? Apparently not everything written in the media is true,” Bauer tweeted. Kyle Rittenhouse...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds' Jonathan India, Rays' Randy Arozarena win MLB ROY Awards

Reds second baseman Jonathan India and Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena have been voted the 2021 Rookie of the Year in the National League and American League, respectively, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Monday evening. India, 24, won in near-unanimous fashion, securing 29 of 30 first-place votes. Marlins lefty...
MLB

