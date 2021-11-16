BREAKDOWN: Beto O’Rourke officially announces run for Texas Governor

Prosecutors elicited a series of statements on Thursday during their cross-examination of Travis McMichael that could hurt his defense. McMichael is one of three white men on trial for the 2020 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. McMichael, his father Greg and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan are all facing counts...
NEW YORK (AP) — More than half a century after the assassination of Malcolm X, two of his convicted killers were exonerated Thursday after decades of doubt about who was responsible for the civil rights icon’s death. Manhattan judge Ellen Biben dismissed the convictions of Muhammad Aziz and the late...
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s governor spared the life of Julius Jones on Thursday, just hours before his scheduled execution that had drawn widespread outcry and protests over doubts about his guilt in the slaying of a businessman more than 20 years ago. Gov. Kevin Stitt commuted the 41-year-old Jones’...
Washington (CNN) — Former President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar just one day after the House passed a resolution censuring the Arizona Republican and stripping his committee assignments. "Congressman Paul Gosar has been a loyal supporter of our America First agenda, and even more importantly, the USA....
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial deliberated for a third full day without reaching a verdict Thursday, while the judge banned MSNBC from the courthouse after a freelancer for the network was accused of following the jurors in their bus. The jury members will return...
Drug overdose deaths in the United States surpassed 100,000 in a 12-month period for the first time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday, a troubling milestone amid an already devastating period for the country. The number of overdose deaths rose 29 percent, from 78,056 from April 2019...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's social safety net and climate package could get a House vote as soon as Thursday afternoon, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said at her weekly news conference. Pelosi said she is still waiting for more Congressional Budget Office cost estimates on the bill, which the agency...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two days before he was gunned down while buying cookies at his favorite bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph visited a cancer center where a relative had received treatment. The 36-year-old who grew up on the Memphis streets was in town to hand out turkeys...
