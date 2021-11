The Ethereum price loses 5.39% at the time of writing as the price goes below the $4100 level to hit the next target support at $3800. ETH/USD breaks below $4346 after an unsuccessful attempt to settle above $4400 handle during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $4058, down 5.39% after touching the daily high of $4346. Looking at the daily chart, the 9-day moving average is about to cross below the 21-day moving average and once this is done; the second largest crypto may fall seriously.

