At just 23 years of age, Song Yadong proved yet again at UFC Vegas 42 why he’s one of the brightest prospects on the entire roster. On the attack from the second he was unleashed from the corner, Song was attacking Julio Arce with powerful strikes in succession as he kept his opponent on his back heel throughout the opening round. When Arce finally decided to get more aggressive, Song made him pay after connected with a devastating head kick and then just unloading with punches until the Contender Series veteran crumbled to the mat.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO