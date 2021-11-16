ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school quarterback scores 8 touchdowns in honor of his mom, who died of cancer

The day before the high school playoff game, one of Alex Brown's biggest fans lost her battle with cancer .

On Nov. 11, Brown's mother, Michelle Brown, lost her decade-long battle with breast cancer . Brown shared a photo along with a tribute to her strength.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aKFlb_0cxlqOkH00
ABC - PHOTO: Alex Brown spoke to "World News Tonight" on Monday.

"Today I lost my best friend, my teacher, and my mother. My mom had been battling breast cancer that had spread throughout her body for 14 years, she was never supposed to make it this long, but through love and her insane strength she fought. I love you mama. Rest In Peace," wrote Brown.

The next day, Brown, who is the varsity quarterback at Red Bank Catholic high school in New Jersey, was back on the field, playing for his mother.

Brown scored an unbelievable eight touchdowns and led his team to a victory.

On Monday night, Brown said that the fight was worth it.

"Even when you struggle with something as hard as that," he said. "And you know It might be tough, it might be hard, you can always fight."

