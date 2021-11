ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has a breakdown of the $27 billion dollars in funding New York State is receiving as part of the infrastructure bill. The state is dedicating $100 million dollars to provide better broadband coverage to those in need. This is expected to reach at least 186,000 New Yorkers. $11.6 billion is going to replace and repair New York’s highways. $28 million to protect against cyber-attacks.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO