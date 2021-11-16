ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta's 11th Circuit Finds Progressive Disabilities Aren't Time-Barred Under ADA

By Raychel Lean
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA South Florida man with multiple sclerosis who refiled an accessibility lawsuit after voluntarily dismissing it when...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Appellate#Americans#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Eleventh Circuit
NEW YORK CITY, NY

