Atlanta's 11th Circuit Finds Progressive Disabilities Aren't Time-Barred Under ADA

NOT-SO-HORRIBLE BOSSES - What’s the matter with these kids today? Suddenly it’s not OK to berate, intimidate, manipulate and humiliate young lawyers in the workplace? Apparently, as Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, that management style doesn’t work anymore. Believe it or not, current partners and practice leaders say fear-based bullying tactics are counterproductive with younger generations of lawyers and do nothing to inspire loyalty at a time when attorneys are changing jobs like we used to change our clothes before the pandemic. But how’s anyone supposed to learn the ropes in a “professional” and “supportive” environment? Turns out that putting a premium on transparency and (non-yelling) communication goes a long way toward creating one of those culture thingies you hear so much about. “It is about earning that respect,” said Shayda Le, a partner at employment, labor and benefits law firm Barran Liebman in Portland, Oregon. “The partners now understand that if the associates don’t respect you, they may still perform but they won’t stick around.”

LAW ・ 15 HOURS AGO