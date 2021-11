Business managers are more critical than ever in the entertainment industry — and that may be why they are under more scrutiny now than any other time in the history of their profession. Artists and celebrities aren’t just “rich” any longer; they have true eight- or nine- (or more) figure wealth, invested in a multitude of ways to keep them making money whether their careers soar or sink. To them, business managers are a sort of financial quarterback, the individual who pays their mortgages, bills and taxes, outsources their investments to wealth advisers and effectively runs their lives. Unfortunately, a series of...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO