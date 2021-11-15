ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best of This Week // Adam in the Afternoon

By Quicksie 98.3
 3 days ago

TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Jarrod Schulz 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Jarrod Schulz has long been known as one of the contestants on Storage Wars. However, it’s actually been quite a while since he’s been on the show. That doesn’t mean that there isn’t still quite a bit of interest in what he’s doing. There’s also quite a bit of interest in how he’s making his money these days and how much money he’s making.
wrestlinginc.com

Scarlett’s First Post-WWE Match And Valet Bookings Revealed

Former WWE NXT star Scarlett Bordeaux is set to return to in-ring action now that she’s no longer with WWE. WrestlePro has announced that Scarlett will return to the ring at their Killer Instinct event on Saturday, February 5 in Rahway, NJ at the Rahway Rec Center. Tickets are on sale now via WrestleProOnline.com.
myq105.com

No More Florida Performances For Phil Collins or Genesis

If you were hoping for “one more night” with Phil Collins or Genesis in Tampa, it looks bleak. The band says the dates they have left will be it and there are no Florida stops on that list. There are a handful of North American stops in Boston, Pittsburg, New York, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal and Charlotte. They’ll then do a few make good shows in Europe that were postponed due to COVID-19. And then that’ll do it.
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark Spark Split Speculation As She Steps Out Without Engagement Ring

Did another Bachelor Nation relationship just bite the dust? Fans are speculating that Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and fiancé Zac Clark‘s engagement could be over after eagle-eyed viewers noticed that she’d stopped wearing her stunning diamond ring from him during the last two “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcasts. Following that, she also told fans that she needs to “trust the process” in a cryptic November 15 tweet, which was the last time she posted on the social media outlet.
Hello Magazine

Olivia Culpo rocks all leather in striking little brown dress

Olivia Culpo is bringing incredible looks to her social media, and her latest is leaving many of her fans quite impressed. The model shared pictures of herself showing off her incredible home in shades of brown, and she donned an outfit to match. She wore what she called a "little...
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
aiptcomics

WWE releases eight more Superstars, including all of Hit Row

WWE has released eight more Superstars tonight, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. Listen to the latest episode of our weekly wrestling podcast, PTW!. Many of these names are shocking — John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019 and has been regularly featured alongside The Miz since, Tegan Nox was a fan favorite who had recently been called up to the main roster, and Drake Maverick managed to evade release in 2020.
Outsider.com

Brass Against Singer Breaks Silence on Public Backlash

Sophia Urista, the singer who urinated on a fan’s face while on stage at a concert last week, admits she went “too far” and apologized. Police say they don’t plan on charging the Brass Against singer for the stunt, but public backlash to the incident was swift. Urista said she...
Essence

The Best Celebrity Fashion Moments This Week

Our fashion favorites from November 6 to November 12. It looks like the style theme for this week was glamour. Celebrities dressed in feathers, fur, sparkling gowns, tuxedos, and alluring jewels to attend red carpets, Missy Elliot’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star reveal, and the CFDA Awards. Complex also hosted their annual festival, ComplexCon, in California, where Rihanna was spotted serving effortless style in a red Maximillian top and matching mini skirt. Zendaya wowed us in red too when she accepted her Fashion Icon of the Year Award — and yes, Law Roach was right by her side in matching braids and the most stylish ensemble.
InsideHook

Chrissy Teigen, Who Apparently Missed the Point, Threw a Lavish “Squid Game” Party

Squid Game became a worldwide hit earlier this fall due largely to its powerful message about class and vast wealth disparity in South Korea. Most people who saw the show came away horrified by the notion that 456 competitors would willingly sign up to fight to the death for a slim shot at winning some cash. But others, like Chrissy Teigen, who reportedly threw a lavish, star-studded Squid Game-themed party at her home recently, appear to have missed the concept.
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Jamie gets surprising news

Now that we’re a few days away from Yellowstone season 4 episode 4, the Paramount Network has finally revealed more news!. So what do we have to tell you today? It starts with 100% confirmation that “Winning or Learning” is the name of the next episode. That’s an interesting title, mostly because it feels like something a high-school football coach would say: “There is no losing, only learning.”
