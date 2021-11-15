ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Official Rules

Real Simple
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoid outside the 50 United States and where prohibited. Do not proceed in this site if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 50 United States, or the District of Columbia, (excluding Puerto Rico) at the time of...

www.realsimple.com

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Pandemic prompts officials to relax rules on home businesses

It took 16 years, a local election and a global pandemic for Jonathan Holtfreter to secure his right to teach tuba in peace. The retired music teacher had for decades supplemented his public school salary by teaching private lessons. But since 2005 — when a neighbor complained that the home and the parked cars they invited violated city code in Ann Arbor, Mich. — Holtfreter has tiptoed around his business, booking fewer lessons in his soundproofed basement and exhorting students not to park where the neighbors might see them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymoinfo.com

OSHA Officials Discuss New Business Rules for Covid-19 Vaccine

(Farmington) The Biden administration continues to urge private businesses to follow new rules for COVID-19 vaccines even though a federal court has temporarily halted the order. Jim Frederick is the Deputy Assistant Labor Secretary. He says the agency expects that most businesses will comply. And if not…. The top lawyer...
FARMINGTON, MO
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Sponsor#Gift Card
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
WSET

There's no fourth stimulus check, but many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
U.S. POLITICS
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Money for families to pay for heating and other utilities to be distributed

(AP) – The Biden administration is taking steps to help distribute several billion dollars in aid for winter heating and utility bills, an unprecedented sum that comes largely from its $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The package provided an additional $4.5 billion for the government’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which typically has funding of […]
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
theeastcountygazette.com

Social Security: Payout Dates for 2022 Announced

The Schedule of Social Security payments for 2022 has been released by the Social Security Administration. Payments from Social Security are made according to a person’s birthday, with a few exceptions. These are the general payment methods:. If your birthday falls between the 1st and 10th of a month, your...
PERSONAL FINANCE
FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
FingerLakes1.com

Are people who collect social security getting a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400? Advocates ask Congress to approve it

The Senior Citizens League, which advocates for senior citizens, has sent a letter to Congress calling on them to approve a fourth stimulus check for the population. The letter is asking for a check in the amount of $1,400 be sent to them after they’ve learned they spent their savings and are down to eating one meal per day. Some have shared with the League that they’re cutting their pills in half to stretch their prescription drugs that they can no longer afford.
BUSINESS
1380kcim.com

Federal Judge Rules In Lawsuit, Saying Biden Administration Cannot Enforce Tax Mandates

On Monday, a federal district court judge in Alabama ruled in favor of the 13 states suing the Biden Administration over the unclear provisions laid out in the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes. “The language of the Tax Mandate makes it impossible for States to make an informed choice about the costs of receiving ARPA funds because it is impossible to know how to exercise taxing authority without putting ARPA funds at risk,” the judge wrote in his ruling. “Money is fungible, meaning ‘of such a nature that one part or quantity may be replaced by another equal part or quantity in paying a debt or settling an account’ or ‘capable of mutual substitution: interchangeable.’ Thus, any ARPA funds the Plaintiff States receive could be viewed as indirectly offsetting any reduction in net tax revenue from a change in state law or policy.” Iowa joined the lawsuit in late March and Gov. Reynolds says the finding that Congress exceeded its authority by attaching vague and ambiguous conditions on ARPA funds is a major victory for the state and for Iowa taxpayers. “The Biden Administration was trying to punish fiscally responsible states like Iowa, which has a record budget surplus, and that’s why we took legal action,” she says. “With this ruling, Biden’s Administration can’t keep us from cutting taxes and I look forward to doing just that.” The court permanently enjoined this provision of ARPA against the plaintiff states, meaning the language therein cannot be enforced.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy