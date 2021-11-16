ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo Drafthouse dedicates new Manhattan theater to legendary GHOSTBUSTERS filmmaker Ivan Reitman and unveils Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man lobby installation

Cover picture for the articleThey came, they saw, they renamed a theater. Austin-based cinema-eatery Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is proud to announce that their brand-new Lower Manhattan theater will carry an alternate name, the Ivan Reitman Cinema, after the legendary filmmaker behind GHOSTBUSTERS. The company’s founder and Executive Chairman, Tim League, made it official this morning...

