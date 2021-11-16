Alamo Drafthouse dedicates new Manhattan theater to legendary GHOSTBUSTERS filmmaker Ivan Reitman and unveils Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man lobby installation

It’s not easy to grow up in your father’s shadow, especially when you end up following in his footsteps by going into the same line of work. It’s even harder when your father and his work are world-famous and loved by millions! That’s how it was for director Jason Reitman, child of the famous Ivan Reitman, who directed the original Ghostbusters. When Reitman started making his own movies, they were far from fantasy and horror; he earned raves for his satire Thank You For Smoking and the drama Up in the Air. But with his latest movie, a true sequel to the original Ghostbusters movies, he’s embracing his legacy just as the characters in his film embrace theirs. Albeit it, somewhat reluctantly.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO