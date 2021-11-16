ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The hell you say

By Michael Bersin
showmeprogress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAttempting to fail upward. Thank you to everyone who turned out for today’s press conference announcing my candidacy for U.S. Congress in the Fourth Congressional District. Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are trying to adopt socialist policies that would lead to the decline of America. In less than a year, they...

showmeprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
MSNBC

John Kelly, Trump's former chief of staff, is no longer holding back

John Kelly served as Donald Trump's White House chief of staff for 17 months, and after parting ways with the Republican president, the retired Marine general said very little about his former boss and place of employment. His reticence did not last. Business Insider reported this week:. John Kelly, Donald...
POTUS
The Independent

Joy Reid’s takedown of Rittenhouse’s ‘white male tears’ causes consternation among his backers

MSNBC host Joy Reid’s passionate criticism of Kyle Rittenhouse and his “white male tears” has infuriated many conservatives after she compared his testimony to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ms Reid was speaking about the trial after the jury was sent home for a second day after being unable to reach a verdict.Protesters clashed outside the courthouse, prompting police to make two arrests. Law enforcement has surrounded the court in Kenosha, Wisconsin since the start of the week and the National Guard stands at the ready to step in if needed. In August of last year, Mr...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Congress#American#Crt#Hb 1474
Fox News

Bari Weiss dismantles media's falsehoods on Kyle Rittenhouse: This was a 'disinformation campaign'

Substack journalist Bari Weiss tore into the media over its inaccurate coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse case. "Here is what I thought was true about Kyle Rittenhouse during the last days of August 2020 based on mainstream media accounts: The 17-year-old was a racist vigilante. I thought he drove across state lines, to Kenosha, Wisc., with an illegally acquired semi-automatic rifle to a town to which he had no connection. I thought he went there because he knew there were Black Lives Matter protests and he wanted to start a fight. And I thought that by the end of the evening of August 25, 2020, he had done just that, killing two peaceful protestors and injuring a third… It turns out that account was mostly wrong," Weiss began her piece Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flashback: Paul Gosar celebrated Hillary Clinton nearly being severely injured in Christmas Eve tweet

Before Republican Rep Paul Gosar of Arizona tweeted an anime video doctored to depict him killing Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, he had tweeted a video cheering about Hillary Clinton almost being severely injured.Journalist Aaron Rupar quote-tweeted a video that Mr Gosar had tweeted on Christmas Eve reading “Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas.” Attached was a video from the 1990s during a 60 Minutes interview showing Ms Clinton with former president Bill Clinton ducking as a light falls over and nearly hits her.Remember the reason for the season! #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/WpHWWHJGK5— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) December 24, 2019The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Scoop: GOP donors “furious”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) told his colleagues this week top party donors were "furious" with the number of Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, two sources familiar with his remarks tell Axios' Alayna Treene. Why it matters: Scott chairs the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Washington Post

CBO delivers surprisingly good news to Democrats on Build Back Better

It’s the Washington equivalent of a new Beyoncé album dropping: The Congressional Budget Office just released its “score” of the latest version of the Build Back Better bill. The House hopes to pass the bill Thursday night, and centrist Democrats may have been waiting to hear a bad deficit score to cut back or kill the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
POTUS
Daily Beast

Indicted GOP Congressman Says the Feds Got Him on Tape—Twice

That’s the news from a recent filing in federal court in the case against indicted Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE), whose defense team acknowledged that the government made at least two recordings of the sitting congressman over the course of its investigation surrounding illicit campaign contributions from a Nigerian-Lebanese billionaire. But...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy