Kids getting vaccinated

Marshall County Tribune-Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth departments offer vaccines for kids 5 to 11;...

www.tribunecourier.com

KTTS

Springfield School Kids Get First COVID Vaccines

Some Springfield school kids got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine designed just for kids ages 5 to 11. They received the shots this morning during a press conference. Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns says the shots come at the perfect time for her own family. “Our...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
96.3 The Blaze

CMC Pediatrician Urges Parents to get Kids Vaccinated for COVID

Efforts to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19 are in high gear at several venues around Missoula, with appointments through both hospitals, the MCPS, and other facilities, including the University of Montana Pharmacy. KGVO spoke with Dr. Lauren Wilson, Pediatric Hospitalist at Community Children’s, and also Vice...
MISSOULA, MT
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Elementary-age kids get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots

Photos: Elementary-age kids get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots Dr. Rhonda Achonolu comforts her son Amechi, 7, as he is inoculated with first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
foxla.com

SoCal pediatrician getting death threats for giving vaccine to kids

LOS ANGELES - A stranger left a hateful message for a pediatrician, saying she should be "jailed" and have her "license revoked" for giving kids the COVID-19 vaccine. Owner of Miracle Mile Pediatrics Dr. Monica Asnani is swamped with kids coming in for the Pfizer shot, now available for 5 to 11-year-olds. Her nurses gave the vaccine to 50 patients in a four-hour window Friday afternoon, two and a half times more patients than she would normally see in that timeframe.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lima News

COVID could face a faster demise if more kids get vaccinated

The latest, best hope of bringing COVID-19 to heel throughout the state depends on Ohioans who, for the most part, can tell people how old they are with the fingers on both of their hands. Ohioans ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against the virus, nearly...
Free Lance-Star

Kids, parents in Fredericksburg area eager to get COVID-19 vaccine

Noah Milliken was so eager to get his COVID-19 vaccine, his parents tried to sign him up for a clinical trial. Not because the 11-year-old looked forward to a shot in the arm—quite the opposite. Noah is brave enough to admit he’s scared of needles, but because he suffers from an autoimmune disorder, he and his family feared the impact the virus might have on him.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
sunny95.com

DeWine exposed to coronavirus as kids’ vaccines get underway

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has canceled in-person events after he and his wife, Fran DeWine, were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus and have no symptoms.
COLUMBUS, OH

