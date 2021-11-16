Kids getting vaccinated

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that measles is once again a global threat, partly due to the pandemic. Measles is one of the most contagious known viruses. The CDC said 22 million babies around the world missed their measles vaccines because of the pandemic.
Some Springfield school kids got their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine designed just for kids ages 5 to 11. They received the shots this morning during a press conference. Springfield-Greene County Health Director Katie Towns says the shots come at the perfect time for her own family. “Our...
Efforts to get children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated against COVID-19 are in high gear at several venues around Missoula, with appointments through both hospitals, the MCPS, and other facilities, including the University of Montana Pharmacy. KGVO spoke with Dr. Lauren Wilson, Pediatric Hospitalist at Community Children’s, and also Vice...
Photos: Elementary-age kids get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots Dr. Rhonda Achonolu comforts her son Amechi, 7, as he is inoculated with first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old at The Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
LOS ANGELES - A stranger left a hateful message for a pediatrician, saying she should be "jailed" and have her "license revoked" for giving kids the COVID-19 vaccine. Owner of Miracle Mile Pediatrics Dr. Monica Asnani is swamped with kids coming in for the Pfizer shot, now available for 5 to 11-year-olds. Her nurses gave the vaccine to 50 patients in a four-hour window Friday afternoon, two and a half times more patients than she would normally see in that timeframe.
The latest, best hope of bringing COVID-19 to heel throughout the state depends on Ohioans who, for the most part, can tell people how old they are with the fingers on both of their hands. Ohioans ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get vaccinated against the virus, nearly...
MILWAUKEE — Kids ages 5 to 11 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. So far the Milwaukee Health Department gave out nearly 400 first doses to kids in that age group at three area clinics. Now the Health Department will set up shop at Milwaukee schools to be more...
With holiday season just around the corner and the COVID vaccine now approved for children as young as five, parents have just enough time to ensure their kids are fully vaccinated in time for Christmas if they act now. “Five weeks from the first one if you stay on schedule,”...
Noah Milliken was so eager to get his COVID-19 vaccine, his parents tried to sign him up for a clinical trial. Not because the 11-year-old looked forward to a shot in the arm—quite the opposite. Noah is brave enough to admit he’s scared of needles, but because he suffers from an autoimmune disorder, he and his family feared the impact the virus might have on him.
Following the Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control’s approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COIVD-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, parents have become the recent victims of misinformation attacks.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Children five to 11-years-old are now eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. There's been a push to get vaccines to areas with low vaccination rates. Many of the zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates in Onondaga County are in Syracuse. 13210 is one of them. That's...
This week, kids ages 5–11 become eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. Does your child have questions about why to get a shot and what to expect? We made a video for kids, featuring doctors and nurses who work with children. Please check it out—in Hmong, Spanish, Somali, and English.
COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has canceled in-person events after he and his wife, Fran DeWine, were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus and have no symptoms.
