Sage Oak assisted living names director for upcoming Denton community

The City of Richardson has been designated a “HEART Safe Community” by the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council (NCTTRAC). A NCTTRAC representative was on hand to officially present... Continue on to full article...
At a public forum held Thursday, officials and residents discussed the proposal to build an African-American museum in Fort Worth and the need for community involvement. Sociology professor Jason... Continue on to full article...
VolunteerNow, a technology nonprofit, received a $250,000 challenge grant from Lyda Hill Philanthropies, in recognition of the organization’s 50th anniversary this year. (Read time: 3.1 minutes) Continue on to full article...
Area residents will soon be able to pose questions over the state’s electric grid to state representatives and leadership of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) in a public setting. Continue on to full article...
The I.O.O.F. Cemetery on the corner of Carroll Boulevard and Eagle Drive may have an odd name, but no one thought that 100 years ago when it sat on the edge of town. Denton’s most respected residents... Continue on to full article...
On Friday, the lives of 52 children in Tarrant County will change forever. Tarrant County will be celebrating National Adoption Day on Friday morning. Last year s event was canceled, so this year s... Continue on to full article...
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no City Council work session or meeting Nov. 22 or Nov. 29. The City Council will next meet Monday, Dec. 6 for a work session at 6 p.m. For future... Continue on to full article...
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) More than 50 children joined new families Friday, Nov. 19 during the 20th Tarrant County National Adoption Day celebration. While a courthouse isn’t often a place filled with... Continue on to full article...
Denton County Public Health data reported this week shows that the number of active cases in the county is continuing to trend downward. The number of active cases was 6,806 on Friday, down from... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0