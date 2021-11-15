ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBP Releases October 2021 Monthly Operational Update

cbp.gov
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today released operational statistics for October 2021, which can be viewed online here. "CBP's workforce continues to demonstrate excellence and dedication as they manage heightened travel demands on the border, facilitate a return to normal travel and trade at all our ports of...

www.cbp.gov

cbp.gov

RGV Agents Apprehend Over 45K Migrants in October

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Sector (RGV) agents continue to experience a high volume of migrants crossing into the United States. RGV agents made 45,324 migrant encounters in October, a 157% increase compared to the same time frame last year. The majority of these arrests were single adults and groups comprised of families from Central America, with the largest number of migrants coming from Honduras. This flow continues to stay consistent and is evident by the latest apprehension of two large groups of migrants that illegally entered the United States in the Rio Grande Valley within the past week. The combined groups consisted of 226 migrants. Agents determined the migrants are citizens of Central America and Peru.
IMMIGRATION
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended over 100 Individuals during three smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended over 100 individuals in three separate human smuggling attempts. The first incident occurred on Nov. 12, when a tractor-trailer approached the U.S. Highway 83 checkpoint. Agents discovered people hiding inside the cargo area of the trailer. Agents removed close to 40 undocumented individuals that were from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. Later that evening, a pickup truck approached the primary lane at the Interstate 35 Border Patrol checkpoint. Border Patrol agents searched the vehicle and discovered 10 undocumented individuals. All the individuals were from Mexico. A couple of hours later, a tractor-trailer approached the primary inspection area at the U.S. Highway 59 checkpoint west of Freer, Texas. During an immigration inspection of the driver a service canine alerted agents. A non-intrusive scan of the trailer revealed several individuals inside. Agents discovered over 50 undocumented individuals who were from the countries of Mexico, Guatemala, and Honduras.
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

CBP & HSI at JFK Warning the Public About Counterfeit Ahead of Black Friday

JAMAICA, N.Y. — On November 18, 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in New York hosted a joint media event highlighting counterfeit goods. Just in time for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and the rest of the holiday shopping madness, HSI and CBP offered a presentation about counterfeit goods and how consumers can protect themselves from purchasing “knockoffs” of brand-name items.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
cbp.gov

El Paso Sector agents seize more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – El Paso Sector Border Patrol Agents seize more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle traveling on New Mexico Highway 70 on Monday. A black Nissan sedan with Mexican license plates and two occupants were encountered at the Alamogordo Checkpoint on Highway 70. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the checkpoint discovered 51 separate packages of methamphetamine that were wrapped in brown plastic and concealed throughout the vehicle.
ALAMOGORDO, NM
kgns.tv

Customs officials seize live roosters and hens after inspection

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers and agriculture specialists at one of Laredo’s ports of entry intercepted a large clutch of live poultry hidden throughout a vehicle over the weekend. Dozens of fighting roosters and hens were discovered in one vehicle at the Gateway to the...
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

Brownsville CBP Officers Seize $137K in Cocaine at Veterans Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a load of alleged cocaine, hidden within a 2013 Nissan. “This seizure demonstrates the high level of vigilance on the part of our officers who use multiple resources to keep dangerous narcotics from entering...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
cbp.gov

Border Patrol Agents are Encountering Unusual Sized Groups

SAN DIEGO — After encountering a series of unusual sized groups of migrants for the region, San Diego Sector (SDC) Border Patrol agents, in partnership with the government of Mexico, conducted an operation targeting the smuggling organization responsible for transporting these large groups to the border. On Nov. 4, San...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbp.gov

233 Fentanyl Pills Seized at Highway 111 Checkpoint

NILAND, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a United States citizen accused of smuggling 233 fentanyl pills through an immigration checkpoint Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m., when a rental 2021Chevrolet Silverado approached the Highway 111 checkpoint. The agent inspecting vehicles in primary lanes...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
cbp.gov

Laredo Sector Border Patrol Rescues Individuals from a Grain Hopper Railcar

LAREDO, Texas –Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued undocumented individuals found inside a grain hopper railcar in San Diego, Texas after receiving a 9-11 call. On Nov.15, agents assigned to the Freer Station working together with Duval County Sheriff Office rescued individuals who were trapped inside a grain hopper railcar southwest of San Diego, Texas. Inside the locked grain hopper, agents found a total of 10 individuals. The individuals had no means to escape and had been in the grain hopper for several hours. The undocumented noncitizens were medically screened and determined to be in good health. The group of ten were all from the country of Mexico.
LAREDO, TX
cbp.gov

Laredo CBP Officers Seize Narcotics Worth Over $53.2 Million at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers seized narcotics in two enforcement actions this weekend, that totaled over $53,200,000 in street value. “Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. CBP’s continued robust...
LAREDO, TX
Community Policy