This season has seen the metaverse become one of the most hotly debated and discussed topics throughout multiple industries. Since the social media giant formerly known as Facebook adopted Meta (NASDAQ:FB) as its name, many companies have shifted focus to metaverse technology in attempt to cash in on what promises to become the next boom of the tech sector. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), a company that made a name for itself by producing semiconductors and other electronic components, has made it clear that it wants to help bring the metaverse to consumers. Even announcements to that front have sent QCOM stock shooting up this week.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO