It’s that time of year again, the time that migratory birds are visiting for the winter, or passing by on their way further south. In Fort Clinch State Park flocks of tree swallows are now swooping over the dunes, landing on treetops, and flying in masses together, in a behavior called “murmeration.” Although this biological term was coined with starlings in mind, our visiting tree swallows do the same thing. When enough of them flock together, the entire group moves as a unit in ever-shifting patterns in the sky, a wonder to behold. If you are lucky this winter and keep your eye on the sky, you just might see this eye-catching natural phenomena yourself.

SCIENCE ・ 12 HOURS AGO