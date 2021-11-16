ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Is Phil Kessel guaranteed to be traded?

Cover picture for the articleAfter months and months of speculation, the constant trade talk surrounding Jack Eichel is finally over after the star Buffalo Sabres center was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month. So where does the trade market go from here? Even though it's still early in the season, there is...

Rangers Should Target Kessel or Tarasenko to Strengthen Right Wing

The New York Rangers started this season on a high note and found themselves top five in the standings under first-year head coach Gerard Gallant. The team’s early success through the first 12 games was heavily reliant on goaltender Igor Shesterkin, who has been lights out in goal. His play has him in the very early conversations of the Vezina Trophy race.
Trade Rumors: Kessel, Hertl, Girard

After months and months of speculation, the constant trade talk surrounding Jack Eichel is finally over after the star Buffalo Sabres center was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month. So where does the trade market go from here? Though still early in the season, there is thought to be some trade chatter ongoing between teams who expected different results early on this year, whether that is a surprise contender looking to load up, a struggling preseason favorite in need of a shake-up, or a bottom-dweller looking to move talent as soon as possible to maximize the return. The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy and Matt Larkin recently broke down the trade market and believe the top available name could be the product of that latter scenario. The pair feel that Phil Kessel is set to step into Eichel’s shoes, not only as a major name on the block but also as a player that is guaranteed to be traded. The 1-13-1 Arizona Coyotes have all the makings of a last-place team and Kessel is an aging veteran and respected champion on an expiring deal; the fit is poor and should be resolved soon rather than waiting until the deadline whilst Kessel plays meaningless games and risks injury for the ’Yotes. The scoring winger should be attractive to any number of teams and Arizona could take the first impressive futures package offered to them to further their rebuild.
Capitals Weekly: Ovechkin, Goalie Opportunities & Potential Point Week

Welcome to Capitals Weekly! In this weekly column, I will take a look at the Washington Capitals’ upcoming games and highlight any potential storylines or matchups to watch, all while giving my predictions on how the Caps will do in that span. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
The Sabres are still waiting on their injured players.

On Olofsson, “He’s a shooter and this affects his shooting and he can do everything else, but when it comes to pulling the trigger it’s effecting him. It’s just a little, little thing that just won’t stop nagging him.”
Shawn Thornton Knows Tuukka Rask’s Future Plans … But He Won’t Share Them

BOSTON (CBS) — Shawn Thornton and Tuukka Rask are good friends, dating back to their time as full-time teammates from 2009-14. So with Thornton making the media rounds on Tuesday for his new book — which has a foreword written by Rask — it was inevitable that a question about the goaltender’s future was asked. It ended up happening twice. First, Thornton was interviewed by Toucher & Rich on 98.5 The Sports Hub and was asked if he had an update on Rask’s plans. “Well I talked to him yesterday, so I’m gonna stay out of that one,” Thornton said. “I don’t...
Pittsburgh Penguins In ‘Active’ Negotiations To Be Acquired By Fenway Sports Group

By: John P. Wise PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh’s beloved NHL franchise is in talks to be acquired by the same group that owns baseball’s Boston Red Sox. KDKA investigator Andy Sheehan confirmed through sources Tuesday that Fenway Sports Group approached the Penguins about buying the team. FSG also owns Liverpool FC in the English Premier League, as well as a portion of Roush Racing in NASCAR circles. Penguins legend Mario Lemieux bought the team while he was still a player more than 20 years ago. The Penguins have won three Stanley Cups under his ownership, including back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017. “I was surprised...
Internal Rangers options to replace Sammy Blais and avoid rushed trade

Yes, the Rangers will require reinforcement in the wake of losing Sammy Blais for the remainder of the season to a torn ACL he sustained as a consequence of that skate clip in the corner by P.K. Subban early in the third period of Sunday’s match at the Garden. The...
