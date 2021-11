SPOKANE, Wash. — There's never an easy time for a team to deal with a rash of injuries. Struggles in games usually follow, and for the Chiefs, that has certainly proven to be the case in the first month of this Western Hockey League season. Coming into the year, the club's strength was measured to be in its' forward group. Most of the team's experience was coming from up front and it was expected the veteran prescience would carry the club in the early going until the young back end group of defensemen got experienced. Well, even the best laid plans can get upended and that has certainly proven to be the case for Spokane this season. The Chiefs have been decimated with several injuries up front in the season's first 4 weeks, with 4 of their forwards laid up for multiple games.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO