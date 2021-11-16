Blake Lively: What To Watch If You Like The Gossip Girl Star

Ryan Reynolds says there’s no big secret behind the success of his and Blake Lively’s marriage, just a really solid foundation of friendship. The actor revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight published on Monday that when it comes to his relationship with his wife, “We don’t take each other too seriously, but we’re also friends.” He continued, “Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That’s kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We’ve always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I’m lucky to have a buddy in that.”

