ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, CA

Thanksgiving Break Camps

downtowncampbell.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you looking for plans for your child during the week of Thanksgiving? If so, we have a couple of camp options for you!. Giving Thanks (5-10 YRS) - This is a 1 day Workshop. You will be able to take home your project the same day. Come have some fun...

www.downtowncampbell.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNET

How to defrost a turkey for Thanksgiving (and how not to)

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and turkeys are set to take center stage as usual -- if you can get one. Turkeys are already in short supply so if you're looking to bag a bird, head over to our post on the best places to buy a turkey online. You can and should order your bird early (like, now) and freeze it to ensure you have one at all. That's especially true if you want a small, organic or other specialty turkey. If you've ordered one early (or are planning to), you'll need to thaw it. That process can be just as important to the overall success of the bird as how you cook it.
AGRICULTURE
FOX59

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving and places offering takeout

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies. Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Bob Evans – […]
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Campbell, CA
Campbell, CA
Lifestyle
TODAY.com

Where to get a free turkey for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And no matter where you stand on the brining issue or the best way to roast a turkey, chances are you have a lot of grocery shopping in store the next few weeks. However, that shopping list is about to get a...
The Atlantic

Parents Still Have a Thanksgiving Problem

For many, many months now, 7-year-old Alain Bell has been keeping a very ambitious list of the things he wants to do after he gets his COVID-19 shots: travel (to Disneyworld or Australia, ideally); play more competitive basketball; go to “any restaurants that have french fries, which are my favorite food,” he told me over the phone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Renna Media

Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection

Sat., Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand as we seek to help provide a semblance of normalcy for families in financial distress during the upcoming holiday season. We are holding another Drive-Thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 13th from 10am – 1pm in the church’s parking lot.
CRANFORD, NJ
dailytrib.com

Free community Thanksgiving meals

TIME: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. WHERE: Highland Lakes Elementary School, 8200 RR 1431 in Granite Shoals. Plates of turkey and traditional sides served for both dine-in and takeout. Attendees also will receive groceries to take home. Event includes praise and worship music by the Smoking for Jesus Ministry. Call 830-220-2344 or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Mac And Cheese#Fitness#Cooking#Muffins#The Wniter Spring 2022#Campbell Recreation#Activity Guide
Daily Record

Holiday Mobile pick up for Cañon City students for Thanksgiving Break

The Cañon City Schools Nutrition Department will be providing 5-day meal packs for children ages 2-18. Each registered child will receive five complete breakfasts and five complete lunches. This program is free and will be available for pickup on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cañon City High School, located 1313 College Ave. Register each of your children at the following link: https://forms.gle/9dirscbEvuMptZCR8. All registrations must be completed before Nov. 15. If you have questions please call (719)276-5887.
CAÑON CITY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Esquire

Serving Turkey on Thanksgiving Is Bullshit

Well, it’s Thanksgiving again, the only time of the year that turkeys are culturally salient. And, thus, the only time of the year the opinion—based in fact but opinion nonetheless—is also relevant that turkey, as a thing to put into an oven (or deep fryer or smoker) and then onto a table and then into our mouths, is a very dull idea indeed. Let me be clear, contrary to popular opinion, as a bird, turkeys are not dumb. They’re not like My Octopus Teacher-level smart but they’re not like the notoriously idiotic kakapo either. They’re like fine. B, B+. But as a food they stink. Flavorless, character-free, gargantuan, easy to under- or overcook and hard to love. The whole roasted turkey has no place on our holiday table.
FOOD & DRINKS
CBS 46

Atlanta-based restaurant closes for Thanksgiving to give employees a break

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta-based restaurant chain, Ted's Montana Grill, plans to close all 39 restaurants, including 11 Atlanta-area locations, on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Eve, for the first time ever. The decision comes so hardworking employees can rest and enjoy time with loved ones instead, according to their press release.
ATLANTA, GA
azednews.com

Winter Break CAMP INNOVATION: Freeze Frenzy

Arizona Science Center is pleased to announce CAMP INNOVATION is back for winter break 2021. CAMP INNOVATION puts kids in roles of scientists and explorers to investigate key STEM concepts. This all happens through fun, hands-on activities that build confidence, persistence and creative problem-solving skills. Get ready to chill! Explore...
PHOENIX, AZ
southeastarrow.com

Extended Thanksgiving break provides students with much-needed time off

Southeast Missouri State’s goal of 70% on-campus vaccination was met on Oct. 29, resulting in a full-week Thanksgiving break from Nov. 22-26. On Aug. 26, President Carlos Vargas announced the Great SEMO Vaccine Give Away Get Away incentive program to the student body. Vargas encouraged students to turn in their vaccination cards in order to potentially win cash prizes and get their Thanksgiving break extended by three days.
MISSOURI STATE
marthastewart.com

Can You Require That Guests Be Vaccinated at Your Thanksgiving Gathering?

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As the holidays draw near, get-togethers with friends and family ramp up. However, before we begin plotting out our menus and curating our tabletop décor, it's important to remember that ensuring guest health and safety is still a key part of entertaining this season. COVID-19 and its evolving variants "can spread from person to person through respiratory droplets, as well as airborne droplets," Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, MD, the regional medical director at One Medical West Coast, says. "Any region where there is widespread COVID transmission, there is risk of COVID infection when people gather in a group. The most important way to reduce your risk is to get the COVID vaccine and ensure others who are gathering are also vaccinated. If you have any questions about the vaccine, reach out to your primary care provider—we are happy to chat about it."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy