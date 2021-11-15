Thanksgiving Break Camps

Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and turkeys are set to take center stage as usual -- if you can get one. Turkeys are already in short supply so if you're looking to bag a bird, head over to our post on the best places to buy a turkey online. You can and should order your bird early (like, now) and freeze it to ensure you have one at all. That's especially true if you want a small, organic or other specialty turkey. If you've ordered one early (or are planning to), you'll need to thaw it. That process can be just as important to the overall success of the bird as how you cook it.

