West Virginia’s Medical Examiner has a growing challenge with bodies that have not been claimed, some since the 1970s, and many are stacking up in a freezer. The Medical Examiner’s Office has been keeping 247 remains of people who died under circumstances that required investigation. They are being kept because they haven’t been identified or because they have not been claimed by family. Moreover, the office is in a legal no man’s land with no clear legal guidance on what to do.

