Film Review: Red Notice

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Ivan Mbakop. An Interpol agent tracks the world’s most wanted art thief. Red Notice begins with a history lesson explaining the doomed love between Cleopatra and Marc Anthony, sprinkling in some fabricated mythology regarding three ceremonial eggs. They were gifted to Cleopatra before ending up lost and chased by treasure hunters throughout time. However, none of this really matters, considering writer and director Rawson Marshall Thurber is less interested in telling a twisty story about that legend. A case could be made that he also doesn’t have to since Netflix opened up their own money vault to bring aboard Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds on the same project. As a result, Rawson Marshall Thurber is banking on their popularity, hopeful chemistry, and excessive amounts of bombastic and cartoonish action set pieces to carry Red Notice beyond its failings as a brain-teasing, globetrotting quest for international treasure.
